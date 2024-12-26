Helical IT Solutions Launches Helical Insight 5.2.2 : Focus on Advance Embedded Analytics

TELANGANA, HYDERABAD, INDIA, December 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Helical IT Solutions has announced the release of Helical Insight 5.2.2, the latest version of its Open Source Business Intelligence (BI) platform. This release emphasizes session-less embedded analytics and advanced security features, catering to product-based companies aiming to integrate advanced analytics into their offerings.Key enhancements in Helical Insight 5.2.2 include expanded emailing and scheduling capabilities, featuring dynamic variables such as date, time, filter values, report names, and user details, which can be incorporated into email subject lines and body content. The platform now supports direct connections to various flat file formats, including Google Sheets, Excel, and CSV, as well as API and JSON as data sources.For users focused on creating visually compelling reports, the introduction of color palettes and custom color options provides enhanced customization. Additional chart properties include sub-chart options for zoom functionality, custom map icons, and advanced data label customization, offering greater control over report aesthetics. At the dashboard level, new features include free-floating filter components, reset button functionality, drill-through with full-screen options, dropdowns with custom value-based actions, and border properties with multi-select capabilities.Performance improvements have also been achieved, with filter value selection now operating 80% faster.In the context of a rapidly evolving business environment, business intelligence tools are becoming essential for data-driven decision-making. Industry insights from Fortune Business Insights highlight the BI market’s projected growth from $24.05 billion in 2021 to $43.03 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. Despite this growth trajectory, BI adoption rates remain modest, with only 26% of organizations leveraging these tools, according to 360Suite. Helical Insight aims to bridge this gap, providing businesses of all sizes with tools to transform data into actionable insights.For further information or media inquiries, contact support@helicalinsight.com. Additional details about Helical Insight can be found at https://www.helicalinsight.com Register here for a free trial and download the enterprise version. The free open-source community version can be downloaded from github.

