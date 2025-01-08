The first and only Real international animal Passport

The first and only international animal E-passport

First and only international Pet Passport that is exactly like a citizen's passport and has 14 advanced security features in accordance with ICAO standards.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- World Ipassa Organization ( WIO ) Unveils the First and Only International Animal E-Passport Revolutionizing Pet Travel with ICAO-Standard Compliance and Advanced Security.In a groundbreaking development that promises to redefine international travel for pets, the IPASSA organization has introduced the world’s first and only international animal E-passport. This innovative document, modeled after a human citizen’s passport, is equipped with 14 advanced security features and fully complies with the standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). For the first time, pets can travel globally with official documentation recognized by all airport scanners worldwide.Ipassa's activity began in 2019. A Game-Changing Solution for Pet Owners and Animal Welfare The IPASSA Animal E-Passport addresses a critical need for streamlined and secure pet travel. By consolidating identity, vaccination records, and travel eligibility into a single, tamper-proof document, this innovation simplifies the process for pet owners while enhancing global animal welfare efforts.“The launch of the IPASSA Animal E-Passport marks a new era in pet travel,” said Matthew Khosravi , Secretary General of World Ipassa Organization ( WIO ) , “This is not just a document; it’s a symbol of progress, ensuring pets can travel safely and seamlessly across borders while reducing risks of fraud and illegal trafficking and Theft.”Key Features of the IPASSA Animal E-Passport:ICAO Compliance: Designed to meet international aviation standards, Ensuring recognition and acceptance of global passport scanners.Advanced Security: Incorporates 14 state-of-the-art features, including Digital RFID data, holographic seals, tamper-resistant materials and Security printing.Global Recognition: Compatible with airport scanners worldwide for effortless verification and border clearance.Comprehensive Data: Stores the pet’s identity, vaccination records, travel history, and owner information.How It Works:Application: Pet owners apply for the E-passport via IPASSA’s secure web online platform, submitting the pet’s medical information and identification details.Issuance: Upon verification, the E-passport is issued with cutting-edge security features to ensure authenticity.Travel: In airports, Animal E-passports can be easily scanned and boarding cards can be printed for animals either at the counter or through self-checking machines. And delays and paperwork are reduced by over 50%.Supporting Global Animal Welfare and Conservation Beyond convenience, the IPASSA E-passport plays a crucial role in combating illegal animal trafficking and ensuring compliance with international health and safety standards. By setting a new benchmark for animal identification and documentation, IPASSA aims to foster a safer and more transparent system for pet travel.About IPASSA: WIO is a pioneering organization dedicated to enhancing global mobility and security for animals. With a mission to create innovative solutions that benefit both pets and their owners, IPASSA is at the forefront of advancing animal welfare and travel convenience.Join the Revolution in Pet Travel, The IPASSA Animal E-Passport is now available for pet owners worldwide. For more information or to apply, visit www.ipassa.org

