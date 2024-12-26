Romtol Entertainment Appoints Lanre Afod as Executive Director of Artists' Management and Welcomes New Talents
"We identify raw talent with potential, conducting in-depth evaluations to understand each artist’s strengths, style, and goals."
Lanre Afod Joins Romtol Ent as Exec Director; Emjay Omoaje & Youngzil Introduced
Lanre Afod brings decades of experience and creative excellence to his new role. Known for his versatility and captivating performances in the Nigerian film industry, Lanre has carved a niche as an actor, producer, and director. His journey, shaped by mentorship from legendary theatre practitioners like Ben Tomoloju and Jide Ogungbade, has seen him achieve both local and international acclaim.
Lanre’s dedication to storytelling and talent development makes him the ideal leader to oversee the careers of Romtol Entertainment’s artists. His work with notable organizations like the United Nations Development Project (UNDP) and the GOETHE INSTITUTE exemplifies his commitment to using art as a force for positive change.
“I am excited to join Romtol Entertainment and work with such extraordinary talents,” Lanre said. “Together, we will push creative boundaries and achieve remarkable success.”
Introducing Emjay Omoaje
Junaid Muheez Ayomide, known to fans as Em jay Omoaje, embodies determination, authenticity, and the voice of a new generation in Nigerian music. With a mission to inspire and uplift, Emjay’s unique sound and dedication to his craft make him a promising addition to the Romtol Entertainment family.
Introducing Youngzil
Omolola Elizabeth Oyesanmi, professionally known as Youngzil, is a rap and hip-hop sensation from Ondo State, born in July 1999 in Lagos. She began her music career at the age of 8 and has since honed her craft into a unique style with undeniable swagger.
Previously signed to Emmy’s Court record label in 2018, Youngzil gained recognition with hit tracks like “ASAP,” “Boss,” and “Money Fever,” the latter of which featured Oritsefemi in a remix that captivated audiences. With her crisp video for “Money Fever,” directed by Mic Davis, ruling the airwaves, Youngzil is now poised for even greater heights with Romtol Entertainment.
“I am excited to work on new projects and collaborations under Romtol Entertainment,” Youngzil shared. “This is the beginning of an incredible journey.”
These exciting developments mark a new chapter for Romtol Entertainment as it continues its mission to nurture exceptional talent and deliver groundbreaking entertainment.
“With Lanre Afod’s leadership and the addition of Emjay Omoaje and Youngzil, we are poised to elevate the Nigerian music and entertainment industry to new heights,” said Aderomola Ashi, CEO of Romtol Entertainment.
Aderomola Ashi
Romtol Ent
mgt@romtolent.com.ng
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Other
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.