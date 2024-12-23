Public Comment Open: Rules for Operation of the Farmers Drought Relief Fund

MAINE, December 23 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

In 2021, the Maine Legislature established the Farmers Drought Relief Grant Program within the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (MRS Title 7, Chapter 8-A, subchapter 4). The Legislature appropriated funding for the Program effective July 1, 2024. These proposed routine technical rules govern the expenditure of funds available from the Farmers Drought Relief Fund for grants to provide agricultural water management plans and development of agricultural water sources such as wells and water storage ponds.

DACF seeks input from the public regarding these draft rules and will review all input before final rule adoption. A public hearing is scheduled for Friday, January 17, 2025, at 1:00 PM in room 101 Deering Building at 90 Blossom Lane in Augusta and via Zoom.

Written comments regarding this rulemaking must be submitted by February 1, 2025, at 11:59 PM. If you need additional information, please call (207) 592-3584 or email at Tom.Gordon@Maine.gov

Draft Rules for Public Comment (PDF)

Draft Rulemaking Fact Sheet for Chapter 38 (PDF)

Name: Tom Gordon

Phone: 207-592-3584