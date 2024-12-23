Applications Available for Vacancy of Seventh Judicial District, Department 2

December 23, 2024

Governor Joe Lombardo recently announced the retirement of the Honorable Gary Fairman from the Seventh Judicial District Court of Nevada, Department 2. Judge Fairman will retire as of April 4, 2025. The Commission on Judicial Selection will convene to fill the forthcoming vacancy. The application period opens today, December 23rd, 2024, and submissions are due by noon on February 12th, 2025.

Applicants interested in applying must contact Ms. Margarita Bautista at mbautista@nvcourts.nv.gov to receive the required application materials.

Application instructions can be found here https://nvcourts.gov/_media/media/folders/committees_and_commissions/judicial_selection/documents

