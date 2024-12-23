Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,045 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,483 in the last 365 days.

Applications Available for Vacancy of Seventh Judicial District, Department 2

December 23, 2024

Governor Joe Lombardo recently announced the retirement of the Honorable Gary Fairman from the Seventh Judicial District Court of Nevada, Department 2. Judge Fairman will retire as of April 4, 2025. The Commission on Judicial Selection will convene to fill the forthcoming vacancy. The application period opens today, December 23rd, 2024, and submissions are due by noon on February 12th, 2025.

Applicants interested in applying must contact Ms. Margarita Bautista at mbautista@nvcourts.nv.gov to receive the required application materials.

Application instructions can be found here https://nvcourts.gov/_media/media/folders/committees_and_commissions/judicial_selection/documents

###

RSS Icon RSS Blog Home

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Applications Available for Vacancy of Seventh Judicial District, Department 2

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more