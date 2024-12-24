SA leads nation in apprenticeship commencements and retention

Release date: 19/12/24

Latest data has revealed the percentage increase of South Australians commencing apprenticeships is the highest in the country, while the state recorded the greatest percentage decrease of cancellations or withdrawals in the nation for the 2023-24 financial year, down 26.6 per cent.

Apprentice and trainee figures released by the National Centre for Vocational Research (NCVER), provided data for the June quarter and the 2023-24 financial year, and showed increases in commencements, in-training, and completions for state priority areas.

A massive increase of commencements was recorded in the June quarter, 28.9 per cent higher than for the same period in 2023, with 2,690 South Australians starting training in the three-month period.

The state also led the nation, achieving the greatest percentage decrease of cancellations or withdrawals in the country with a 26.6 per cent drop in the in the 12 months to 30 June 2024.

Commencements in priority areas rose by 5.9 per cent to 5,810 over the last financial year, with the top commencements in:

Certificate III in Electrotechnology Electrician – 840, up 3.8 per cent.

Certificate III in Early Childhood Education and Care – 450, up 35.6 per cent

Certificate III in Plumbing – 360, up 16.3 per cent

Certificate III in Engineering - Fabrication Trade – 335, up 5.6 per cent

Diploma of Early Childhood Education and Care – 225, up 40.9 per cent

Overall commencements of apprenticeships and traineeships rose over the 12 months to 30 June – with 9,660 started (up 1.8 per cent) – and over the June quarter – with 2,690 starters (up 605, 28.9 per cent).

Of the 24,990 apprentices and trainees in-training, 66 per cent – 16,440 – are studying in priority areas in the same period, a 3.3 per cent increase from 2023.

The largest number of in-training in priority areas were:

Certificate III in Electrotechnology Electrician – 3,150, up 8.5 per cent

Certificate III in Carpentry – 2,140, up 6.3 per cent

Certificate III in Plumbing – 1,275, up 8.2 per cent

Certificate III in Engineering - Fabrication Trade – 1,165, up 4.6 per cent.

There were 6,870 total completions in 12 months ending 30 June 2024; a rise of 230 or 3.5 per cent, which is the equal second highest percentage rise in the nation.

Quotes

Attributable to Blair Boyer

The state has seen a greater percentage increase in the commencement of training and greater percentage decrease in withdrawals from training than anywhere else in the country, while two-thirds of the nearly 25,000 South Australians in-training are studying in priority areas.

This is an outstanding achievement as our Government looks to deliver its ambitious agenda of training more skilled workers for the jobs we’re creating in early childhood, defence, construction and health.

Vocational education and training will deliver more than half of the 146,000 qualifications needed to deliver South Australia’s demand for skills.

As the school year ends, there’s never been a better time to consider starting an apprenticeship or traineeship in 2025.

Attributable to Skills Commissioner Cameron Baker

With several key sectors facing workforce shortages, including building and construction, education, and care, it is encouraging to see continued growth in apprenticeship and traineeship commencements in these areas.

Notably, Early Childhood Education and Care has shown consistent quarter-on-quarter growth, highlighting a positive response to traineeship arrangements aimed at addressing the demand for qualified Early Childhood Educators.

It is equally promising to see an increase in completions and a significant decline in cancellations and withdrawals. This indicates that more apprentices and trainees are successfully completing their training and entering the workforce fully prepared. These outcomes reflect the impact of government initiatives and reforms driven by the South Australian Skills Commission, in collaboration with industry, within the VET sector.