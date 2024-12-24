Billion-dollar Thebarton development out to market

Release date: 19/12/24

The most significant and attractive city-fringe development opportunity in South Australia’s recent history opens for developers and investors today, with the Malinauskas Labor Government inviting local, national and international developers to provide their expertise and creativity.

The State Government is conducting a market sounding exercise to engage with potential development partners who can bring their experience and skill to a project that is set to revitalise the inner western fringe of Adelaide.

With a project value of more than $1 billion, the Thebarton project at the former West End Brewery is targeting a minimum of 1000 new homes, with at least 20 per cent affordable housing, across a world-class and diverse urban neighbourhood.

This mixed-use community, on an 8.4-hectare site, will provide retail, commercial, hospitality and community-use opportunities, with direct access to key transport links, employment centres, cultural and sporting attractions.

The development will also expand the River Torrens Linear Park Trail at the site, with the potential to create an additional 6000 square metres of green space.

Key objectives for the development include:

Generous inclusion of public and open spaces and a new relationship with a rejuvenated River Torrens.

Integrated street, cycle, walking and public transport network including new shared use path connecting with the Park Lands under Port Road.

Sustainable buildings in an ecological setting with a target of 30 per cent tree canopy.

Revitalised heritage Walkerville Brew Tower, Colonel Light’s Cottage foundations and riverbank.

6 Star Green Star Communities rating including water sensitive urban design.

he site will also include an innovative Mobility Hub, which will provide for locals who use their own car while also offering services such as share cars, scooters and e-bike charging.

Expediting the market sounding exercise is a key initiative from the Housing Roadmap. It will allow developers and investors the opportunity to provide feedback on the planning and delivery strategy, as well as gather insights on their interest, preferred level of involvement, development structure and timing in the development.

The State Government has engaged JLL to undertake the market sounding and canvas the opportunity with the development industry.

The sales campaign, earmarked for the first half of 2025, will be shaped and informed by the outcomes of this process.

Civil construction is expected to start in mid-2025 with the first residents anticipated to move in late 2026.

Quotes

Attributable to Nick Champion

This is an important step forward in delivering a new world class precinct at the former West End Brewery site.

The Government is getting on with the job of transforming this strategic site and is inviting local, national and international developers to be involved in this billion-dollar development.

Given the area’s proximity to the city, Park Lands and the River Torrens, this development is a unique opportunity to create a new local community with an enviable lifestyle.