South Australian doctors head to Vanuatu in response to devastating earthquake

Release date: 22/12/24

Three SA Health staff will travel to Vanuatu as part of the Federal Government’s response to the tragic natural disaster that occurred in the country last week.

Dr James Doube, a doctor based on Kangaroo Island, will head up the Australian Medical Assistance Team (AUSMAT) Bravo team of 16 health personnel as Mission Team Leader alongside Dr Cat Balfour as Clinical Team Leader and anaesthetist, Dr Jeremy Brammer.

The three SA doctors work at the Barossa Hills Fleurieu Local Health Network, Northern Adelaide Local Health Network, and Central Adelaide Local Health Network respectively, as well as SA Ambulance Service’s MedSTAR team.

The team will work alongside the Vanuatu Ministry of Health to support the health emergency response following the 7.3 magnitude earthquake that struck on 17 December.

Team Bravo replaces the six person Australian Medical Assistance Team deployed on 18 December.

Dr Doube has extensive experience working in remote and often challenging environments, having previously served AUSMAT in the Philippines following Typhoon Haiyan, and Timor Leste.

Dr Balfour is an emergency medicine and pre-hospital and retrieval specialist at the Lyell McEwin Hospital with a particular interest in disaster medicine, while Dr Brammer is an anaesthetist and pre-hospital/retrieval medicine specialist at the Royal Adelaide Hospital.

The SA Health Disaster Management Branch oversees the AUSMAT SA Coordination Team with support from numerous volunteer agencies, including the Metropolitan fire service. It will maintain oversight of the deployment and be the initial point of contact if local coordination is required for the duration of the Bravo team deployment.

SA Health and SAAS have many staff and volunteers who are in the Australian Defence Force and support staff to be released from normal duties to attend devastating incidents like this.

AUSMAT is an official Australian Government multidisciplinary healthcare team who can respond to national or international health emergencies.

The doctors will fly to Brisbane this afternoon to form part of the national contingent and then to Vanuatu tomorrow. They are expected back in Australia early January 2025.

Quotes

Attributable to Chris Picton

I want to thank these three South Australian doctors who are giving up Christmas with their families to help the people of Vanuatu as they recover from this devastating earthquake.

Experienced clinicians from SA Health have regularly answered the call - they were on the ground in Banda Aceh after the tsunami in 2004, and in the aftermath of the Bali bombings in 2002.

Hard-working clinicians like James, Cat and Jeremy are always putting the lives of others first and are ready to step up in a time of need.

Attributable to Professor Nicola Spurrier, Chief Public Health Officer, SA Health

My team, the SA Health Disaster Management Branch, has worked quickly to pull together a team of experienced and knowledgeable personnel to assist the Vanuatu Ministry of Health following such an extreme natural disaster.

I want to thank Dr Doube, Dr Balfour, and Dr Brammer for putting up their hands straight away to form Team Bravo and I wish them a safe deployment and return home.

Attributable to Dr James Doube, AUSMAT Mission Team Leader

I’ve been part of AUSMAT for 12 years and feel privileged to be able to go on this mission. The team we have here today are an incredible group of experienced clinicians, and I know that we will do our upmost best to help the people of Vanuatu.

Attributable to Paul Lemmer ASM, Acting Chief Executive Officer, SA Ambulance Service

I wish James, Jeremy and Cat a safe and successful mission. Their exceptional skills and experience will be crucial to helping people in Vanuatu.

I also particularly want to acknowledge their families, given the festive season, and know this will not be an easy time to see them go. SAAS is proud to be able to assist in this way the efforts in Vanuatu.