SR 11 near Pulver Road to see speed limit reductions beginning, Dec. 24 for safety improvements

BURLINGTON – People using State Route 11 near Pulver Road will see a lower speed limit as part of an ongoing effort to improve safety in the area.

Beginning at noon, Tuesday, Dec. 24, Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will install new signs reducing the speed limit to 45 mph, which will begin as soon as the signs are installed.

This 3.5-mile segment of SR 11 between the Interstate 5 interchange and Cook Road (mileposts 0 to 3) currently has a 55 mph limit.

“WSDOT's priority is the safety of the traveling public. Currently, we are reviewing data and working on additional safety improvements on SR 11 near Pulver Road,” WSDOT Area Traffic Engineer Josh Shippy said. “Following this reduction in speed, we will continue to monitor this area to determine if this change has a positive desired outcome."

This 10 mph speed limit decrease will improve safety through the intersections and align with the 45 mph speed limit on SR 11 north of Cook Road.

People can find real-time updates by checking the WSDOT Travel Map and X/formerly Twitter.