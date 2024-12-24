Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,054 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,478 in the last 365 days.

OC judge allegedly conspired with doctor who defrauded state workers’ comp program

A former Orange County prosecutor who is now a Superior Court judge conspired with a doctor to defraud a state workers’ compensation program of millions of dollars, according to federal court documents.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

OC judge allegedly conspired with doctor who defrauded state workers’ comp program

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more