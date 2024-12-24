Senate Confirms Last 2 of Biden's California Judicial Nominees

(Subscription required) The appointments complete the Biden administration's work stocking California's four judicial districts and Golden State-based seats on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit with 35 judges. If no more judges announce their exits in the coming weeks, Biden will leave just one California vacancy for incoming President Donald Trump to fill when he is sworn into office on Jan. 20.

