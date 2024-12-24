Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,054 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,478 in the last 365 days.

Senate Confirms Last 2 of Biden's California Judicial Nominees

(Subscription required) The appointments complete the Biden administration's work stocking California's four judicial districts and Golden State-based seats on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit with 35 judges. If no more judges announce their exits in the coming weeks, Biden will leave just one California vacancy for incoming President Donald Trump to fill when he is sworn into office on Jan. 20.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Confirms Last 2 of Biden's California Judicial Nominees

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more