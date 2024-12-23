$15.5 Million Raised for NC Disaster Relief Fund to Help with Long-Term Hurricane Helene Recovery, Unmet Needs

NORTH CAROLINA, December 23 - Today, Governor Roy Cooper announced donations of $15.5 million made to the NC Disaster Relief Fund are going to the North Carolina Community Foundation to help with Hurricane Helene long-term recovery and unmet needs.

“We are so grateful for this outpouring of generosity toward the people of western North Carolina,” Governor Cooper said. “Recovering from Hurricane Helene will be a marathon and each and every donation helps.”

The NC Community Foundation will use the funds along with another $12 million the foundation has raised to support long-term recovery and unmet needs through grants to nonprofits serving western North Carolina.

Gov. Cooper established the state’s relief fund to raise donations to help western North Carolina rebuild following the unprecedented destruction caused by the storm. In total, donors contributed $16,820,346 to the NC Disaster Relief Fund, with $1,272,391.54 going to immediate needs grants for nonprofits working in hard-hit areas through the United Way of North Carolina.

The NC Disaster Relief Fund was activated shortly after Helene struck North Carolina, with United Way of North Carolina serving as the fiscal agent for the fund and using donations to provide small dollar, immediate needs grants and reimbursement to nonprofits working in communities hit hard by the storm. With immediate needs grants coming to an end, the NC Community Foundation will now step into the role of managing the funds and providing grants for long-term recovery work.

“We are honored to receive these funds and continue to support the recovery of western North Carolina from the devastating impacts of Hurricane Helene,” said Jennifer Tolle Whiteside, President & CEO of the NC Community Foundation. “We know this work will take years, and our grants to nonprofits on the ground will complement efforts already underway.”

The NC Community Foundation will provide grants to eligible organizations supporting Helene recovery efforts over the months and years ahead. A key method for the distribution of grants will be through the NC Community Foundation’s affiliates in western North Carolina. Given the scope of the disaster, grants may also be awarded in communities not typically served by the foundation.

Grants may also be made to organizations that serve the long-term disaster recovery needs of multiple counties or that will conduct larger-scale projects in targeted areas. More information about the NC Community Foundation’s disaster relief grantmaking will be released in early 2025.

Donations Already Helping

United Way of North Carolina has made $1.2 million in grants and reimbursements to 109 nonprofits working in western North Carolina, thanks to donations made to the NC Disaster Relief Fund.

Nonprofits have used these funds to meet the immediate needs of storm victims such as food and water, cleaning products and other emergency supplies:

Community Organized Response Effort (CORE) received $10,000 to provide muck-and-gut services and mold suppression to areas severely impacted by the storm. This included purchasing humidifiers, heaters, and moisture meters so families could safely start rebuilding after the devastation caused to their homes.

Haywood Pathways Center was awarded $10,000 to support their mobile soup kitchen to ensure residents in Haywood County had access to nutritious meals while power and infrastructure was being restored.

Appalachian Sustainable Agriculture Project (ASAP) received $10,000 to support farm business relief and recovery and connect households in need with local and nutritious foods. ASAP serves as a network and resource hub for 550 family farms in western North Carolina and a connection point for rural and urban communities to access fresh, local food.

"Being the fiscal agent for the NC Disaster Relief Fund has been an honor, as we've had the privilege of providing immediate grants to nonprofits working tirelessly in communities impacted by the storm. These funds have empowered local organizations to offer urgent support and begin the long road to recovery. We deeply appreciate the Office of the Governor for their invaluable partnership in supporting Western North Carolina during this critical time. Together, we are making a lasting difference in the lives of those who need it most” stated Brittany Pruitt Fletcher, president and CEO of United Way of North Carolina.

Visit the United Way’s website to see a complete list of organizations that have received grants for immediate needs following Hurricane Helene.

Donations Still Needed

North Carolina’s Disaster Relief Fund received donations from people in all 50 states as well as other countries including Canada, Great Britain and Taiwan. Schoolchildren and churches took up collections to donate. Corporations and foundations also stepped up to give. Read about major donors to the Fund here.

While the NC Disaster Relief Fund is no longer accepting donations directly, monetary donations can be made to the NC Community Foundation in support of Hurricane Helene recovery at nccommunityfoundation.org/helene. United Way of North Carolina also continues to accept monetary donations for Hurricane Helene relief at unitedwaync.org/helene. A number of volunteer organizations remain active in storm relief and recovery efforts. To find and support VOADs (Volunteer Organizations Active in Disasters) working on Helene recovery, visit www.ncvoad.org.

###