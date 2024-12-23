City celebrates the completion of N 2nd/N 3rd Street resurfacing project

The City of Lawrence is thrilled to announce the completion of the N 2nd and N 3rd Street Resurfacing Project, marking a significant improvement to one of our key corridors. This project, which stretched from the railroad tunnel to the northern city limits, reflects our dedication to providing safe, efficient, and well-maintained streets for residents, businesses, and travelers alike.

Funded in part by a $400,000 grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation’s (KDOT) City Connecting Link Improvement Program (CCLIP), this project encompassed essential upgrades to improve both functionality and accessibility. The work included:

Milling, patching, and overlaying the roadway to create a smoother driving experience.

Installing new curb and gutter where needed to improve drainage and durability.

Reconstructing ADA-compliant ramps and updating pedestrian pushbuttons at Lyon Street, enhancing accessibility for all community members.

“N 2nd and N 3rd Street are incredibly vital links our city, and this project really highlights our commitment to maintaining high standards of safety for everyone who uses our streets,” said Aaron Parker, project manager with the City of Lawrence. “We are beyond grateful for the funding and partnership with KDOT, which made these improvements possible.”

The City of Lawrence extends heartfelt thanks to residents, businesses, and travelers for their patience and understanding throughout the construction period. Your cooperation has been invaluable as we worked to deliver this transformative project.

These improvements ensure a safer and more reliable roadway for years to come, supporting Lawrence’s continued growth and enhancing the daily experience of everyone who travels through this essential corridor.

Media Contact: Michael Leos, Communication and Community Engagement Specialist

City of Lawrence

mleos@lawrenceks.org

About the City of Lawrence

The City of Lawrence supports an unmistakably vibrant community with innovative, equitable, transparent and responsible local government. Together, we are creating a community where everyone can enjoy life and feel at home.