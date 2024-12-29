New Safety App Angel Shot Released in New York

Developers and Executives of Angel Shot Launch App at Media Event in Rockville Centre, NY Angel Shot App An “Angel Shot” is a discreet code that alerts venue staff when someone needs assistance. The company’s innovative app turns the concept of an “Angel Shot” into a universal, covert signal for help.

Developers transform discrete call for help into app to make it keep bar, restaurant and venue patrons safe

Safety is at the heart of everything we do. Our app provides a simple yet powerful tool to ensure that everyone can enjoy their time out without compromising their well-being.” — James LaSalle, President of Angel Shot, LLC.

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Angel Shot App LLC announced today the launch of their new, innovative mobile safety app for nightlife patrons and hospitality establishments just in time for the increased traffic during the holiday season. Many women are concerned about their safety when they go out to bars, clubs and other establishments. A recent study found 83% of women want safer experiences.The Angel Shot app enhances safety and security in social venues by providing a discreet and effective way for individuals to request help from staff when they feel unsafe. The app empowers patrons and venue staff with the tools and knowledge to create safer, more respectful environments, ensuring that everyone can enjoy their time out with peace of mind. The company recently hosted a media launch event at Whiskey’s in Freeport New York and a public event for app at Churchill’s in Rockville Centre, NY.An “Angel Shot” is a discreet code that alerts venue staff when someone needs assistance. This simple yet powerful code word is designed to enhance patron safety and provide an easy-to-use mechanism for requesting help. Now this call for help is an easy-to-use mobile app. From a restaurateur’s perspective , the Angel Shot App offers a straightforward way to protect guests and ensure a secure environment. Using the app is more discrete than directly ordering an angel shot from a bartender who may or may not hear the request or know what the issue may be. Users can also add emergency contacts and vehicle information for even more protection.Angel Shot App LLC is dedicated to reducing unwanted attention and potential conflicts in bars, restaurants and other social venues worldwide. The company’s innovative app turns the concept of an “Angel Shot” into a universal, covert signal for help, maximizing safety and communication through features like location settings and emergency contact alerts."Safety is at the heart of everything we do. Our app provides a simple yet powerful tool to ensure that everyone can enjoy their time out without compromising their well-being. By offering a discreet and immediate way to signal for help. We are empowering individuals to take control of their safety in partnership with venues. We are offering a solution for establishments to build relationships with patrons by letting them know that they care about their safety. We are using technology to solve problems and address the concerns of patrons regarding safety,” said James LaSalle, President of Angel Shot, LLC.Venues that embrace the app show patrons that they care about their safety and well-being. Over 50 bars and restaurants are currenting using the Angel Shot app and hundreds of patrons have singed up for the app over the past few weeks.For more information about the Angel Shot App LLC please visit www.angelshotapp.com -END-About Angel Shot AppShapeThe Angel Shot concept is a recent initiative aimed at enhancing the safety of individuals in social environments, particularly at bars and clubs. Originally, the idea allowed patrons to request help from staff discreetly by ordering an "Angel Shot" verbally. This codeword signaled to the staff that the person needed assistance. Angel Shot has made this call for assistance mobile and digital and easy-to-use. The company prioritizes four core values of Safety First; discreet assistance; respect and responsibility; and empowerment through awareness. For more information about the Angel Shot App LLC please visit www.angelshotapp.com

Angel Shot Overview

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.