Episode 198 - The Iowa Office of Apprenticeship
Iowa Workforce Development has been a champion for Registered Apprenticeship Programs for years now, but now IWD will be even more involved in how these programs operate across the state. Kolby Knupp, Program Manager at the Iowa Office of Apprenticeship joins the podcast to talk about how the state is taking over Registered Apprenticeships from the Federal Department of Labor, and what that means for employers and future apprentices in Iowa.
Featured Guest: Kolby Knupp, Program Manager at the Iowa Office of Apprenticeship
Hosts: Ben Oldach and Kathy Leggett
Produced by: Iowa Workforce Development Communications Bureau
