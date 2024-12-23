DNREC Provides Update on Indian River Inlet North Side Emergency Dredging and Beach Nourishment Project

DNREC’s emergency dredging project to repair and restore the beach and dune at the north side of the Indian River inlet has made continuous and consistent progress since the pumping and placement of sand began Dec. 2. The contractor for the project, DredgeIt, is working 24/7 with the State, including throughout the holiday season, to deliver 380,000 cubic yards of sand to the inlet beach and dune by late February 2025. /DNREC photo

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced significant progress has been made by the emergency dredging and beach nourishment project underway at the north side of the Indian River Inlet. The project, launched in late November with the mobilization of dredging equipment, aims to restore the severely eroded beach and protect critical transportation infrastructure.

The actual dredging and sand placement began Dec. 2, and since then the contractor, DredgIt Corp., has achieved a highly-efficient work rate, as reflected in the current daily dredging volumes. As of Dec. 22, the contractor reported a cumulative total of 130,737 cubic yards (CY) of sand has been dredged and placed toward a targeted total of 380,000 CY to be reached by late-February 2025. During the latest 24-hour period for which volume is available, almost 10,000 CY of sand were pumped onto the inlet’s north side beach and dune.

DredgIt has committed to operating 24/7, including throughout the upcoming holidays, to meet project goals and ensure the beach and dune are restored as quickly as possible.

“This project reflects a great team effort, from the time we began hauling sand by truck in the summer to now maintaining efficient round-the-clock operations,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin. “We remain committed to getting the work done while continuing to keep the public informed about the project.”

The DNREC-led phase of the project will conclude in February, followed by a second phase of the emergency dredging project to be led by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 2025. Both DNREC and the Corps of Engineers believe this approach will continue to provide long-term protection of both the beach and dune, and critical infrastructure, including State Route 1, for the Indian River Inlet area.

During the project, DNREC also reminds beachgoers and outdoors recreationalists, including surfers, that because of the dredging and beach nourishment work, the north side beach at Delaware Seashore State Park will be temporarily closed to ensure public safety. DNREC continues to monitor the situation and will coordinate with the contractor on reopening this popular area when it can be deemed safe for park visitors and surfers. For more updates, visit de.gov/irnorth.

