Falls City Earns State Recognition for Industry, Housing Growth

For the past 15 years, the city has earned recognition as an Economic Development Certified Community.

Pictured from left to right: Rod Rowland, EDGE Director; Amber Holle, Chamber of Commerce Director; Lucas Froeschl, EDGE Executive Director; Kris Benson, DED; Kevin Malone, EDGE President; Ryan Larsen, EDGE Director; Steve Kottich, EDGE Director; Mayor Mark Harkendorff; Anthony Nussbaum, City Administrator; Derrick Leyden, City Council President; Mitch Merz, EDGE Director

Partnerships to develop housing and attract investment into Nebraska’s bioeconomy have earned Falls City (pop. 4,045) recognition from the State of Nebraska. Last week, the Department of Economic Development (DED) announced the city’s 4th certification in the state’s Economic Development Certified Community (EDCC) program. DED Business Development Consultant Kris Benson honored members of the Falls City Economic Development and Growth Enterprise (EDGE) board for their accomplishment on Friday, December 13th.

Falls City is one of 38 communities to earn EDCC certification in the program, which is sponsored by the Nebraska Diplomats and administered by DED. Nebraska leaders established the EDCC program in 2005 to recognize communities for preparedness to attract new industries and expand existing businesses. Qualifying communities must create local development programs that engage business leaders and support an environment for economic growth. This includes documenting available sites and buildings, developing online marketing efforts, and implementing strategic planning. Falls City received its original EDCC certification in 2009 and earned recertification in 2014 and 2019.

EDGE officials are prioritizing efforts to diversify industry growth in Falls City, Richardson County, and southeast Nebraska. EDGE’s extensive work in developing the 1,017-acre Mid-America Rail Campus aligns with Nebraska’s BioEconomy Initiative to strengthen rural communities by leveraging the state’s agricultural resources.

In November, biochemicals manufacturer Citroniq Chemicals, LLC announced Falls City as a site for the company’s new decarbonized plastics production facility. The proposed facility would transform Nebraska-produced ethanol into biobased polypropylene. Project leaders say the plant would reduce reliance on petroleum-based production and create additional revenue opportunities for the state’s ag producers.

Falls City EDGE Executive Director Lucas Froeschl said his community is fully prepared to support Gov. Jim Pillen’s efforts to grow a biobased economy in Nebraska. Falls City recently received an “A” rating as a Bioeconomy Development Opportunity (BDO) Zone. The BDO Zone Initiative is led by an independent review committee and ranks applicants based on a healthy feedstock supply and infrastructure access. In Falls City’s case, the feedstock is consistent corn and soybean yields.

“We are motivated to create a true bioeconomy ecosystem in Falls City to elevate Nebraska’s economic capabilities by transforming the products, services, technologies, and production our country is demanding for a fully resilient future,” Froeschl said

Collaborative efforts to create housing in Falls City resulted in two recent development projects. In 2022, EDGE partnered with the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority (NIFA), Lincoln-based Excel Development Group and DED to construct the Wilderness Falls lll project. Falls City received $500,000 in funding from Nebraska’s HOME Investment Partnership program, which is administered by DED, to help build the 16-unit affordable senior housing project. EDGE is currently marketing available lots in the Champions Crossing neighborhood following efforts to complete the development of infrastructure and utilities.

Members of EDGE and the Falls City Community Redevelopment Authority (CRA) recently developed a master plan to create the 19-acre North Commercial Corridor. The area will offer accessibility to growing commercial businesses via a Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) permit, providing direct access to businesses from Highway 73.

“Falls City leaders continue to show Nebraskans how building diversified opportunities for growth can establish a welcoming environment for a variety of industries,” said EDCC Director Ashley-Rice Gerlach. “The progressive mindset in this community continues to be an important factor in its success as an EDCC. DED appreciates its partnership with EDGE and looks forward to supporting Falls City as ongoing leaders in this program.”

For additional information on the Economic Development Certified Community program, contact Rice-Gerlach at 308-665-0919 or ashley.gerlach@nebraska.gov, or visit https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/programs/community/edcc/.