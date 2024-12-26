Condor Capital Wealth Management Ranks 47th in Financial Planning’s 2024 Best RIAs to Work for

MARTINSVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Condor Capital Wealth Management was recently named as one of the 2024 Best RIAs to Work for. Financial Planning has partnered with Best Companies Group to identify companies that have excelled in creating quality workplaces for employees.This survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in the RIA profession, benefiting its economy, workforce and businesses.To be considered for participation, firms had to fulfill the following eligibility requirements:- Must be a firm registered as an RIA with the SEC- Have a facility in the United States- Have a minimum of 10 employees working in the United States- Must be in business a minimum of 1 yearFirms from across the United States entered the two-part survey process to determine Financial Planning’s Best RIAs to Work for. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top firms and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data and determined the final ranking.For more information on Financial Planning’s Best RIAs to Work for program, visit https://bestcompaniesgroup.com/best-rias-to-work-for/ About Condor Capital Wealth ManagementCondor Capital Wealth Management is an employee-owned, SEC-registered investment advisor. Condor is located in Martinsville, NJ, and has enjoyed being part of and servicing the local community and out-of-state clients for over 35 years. For Condor, the client always comes first; fees are based only on portfolio size, not sales commissions or number of trades. As a true fiduciary, Condor always works in a client’s best interest. Advisors take the time to identify clients’ short- and long-term goals, risk tolerance, tax issues, and other concerns to construct a well-diversified portfolio and ensure clients always have a plan.To learn more about Condor Capital Wealth Management, please visit https://www.condorcapital.com/ or call 732-356-7323.

