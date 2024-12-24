New Pop-Up Yoga and Pilates Studio Brings Fitness Solutions to Busy Women

Pilates and yoga instructor Ivory Howard teaching class.

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new pop-up yoga and Pilates studio is opening its doors in the BullStreet District this year to provide a practical solution for busy women looking to integrate consistent movement into their lives. Designed specifically for women juggling demanding schedules, the studio offers short, flexible, and fun workouts to fit your busy schedule.

The pop-up studio was created in response to a common struggle many women face: finding time for fitness amidst work, family, and other commitments. The studio offers a space where women can workout consistently and build sustainable fitness habits without overwhelming their packed schedules. Private sessions are scheduled at the date and time of your choice so that it easily fits your schedule. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned practitioner, you’ll find a space that supports your personal growth and fitness goals. You can expect to leave classes feeling stronger, more relaxed, and better equipped to handle their busy days. All sessions are offered in a safe and welcoming space for all.

Studio owner Ivory Howard says, “Pilates and yoga are practiced by many different people with different body types and that diversity should be welcomed, visible and celebrated so that everyone feels welcome.”

She emphasizes that the studio is committed to fostering an inclusive environment where people of all ages, sizes, backgrounds and experiences can thrive. By promoting diversity and body positivity, the studio aims to empower individuals to embrace their unique journeys, prioritize their health and fitness, and reclaim their health with ease.

To learn more about the studio and to book a private session with Ivory, visit www.ivoryhoward.com.



About Ivory Howard

Ivory Howard is a certified yoga and Pilates instructor who understands that everyone's relationship with health and wellness is different, and she seeks to honor that with her work as she helps busy women workout consistently and reclaim their health with ease. She provides her clients with challenging workouts focused on strength, balance and flexibility to help them reach their health and fitness goals.

