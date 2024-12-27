Opening Soon: Hot Noods Brings Food, Fun and Family Hospitality to Fremont Street

Hot Noods Noodle Bar

Arriving early 2025, Hot Noods Noodle Bar at the El Cortez Hotel & Casino will bring fun, memorable experiences with Asian comfort food and Sake Bombs.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hot Noods Noodle Bar is bringing Asian comfort food and good vibes to the newly renovated El Cortez Hotel & Casino. Hot Noods’ menu explores a fusion of savory Asian flavors with fun and urban décor. Open daily for lunch, dinner or late-night cravings with options for every budget.Slurp up a hot bowl of tonkotsu ramen, tan-tan udon, wonton soup, or grab a plate of Poh Poh’s (grandma’s) handmade dumplings and knock them back with a bottle of beer or sake. “Our goal is to create a fun experience around noodles, party games, and sake bombs,” says Operating Partner Kitty Heck.Hot Noods is locally owned and operated by the Lam & Heck family that brought us Chinglish Wine Bar and Kosher Chinglish, both top-rated Las Vegas restaurants. Chef Po Fai Lam is no stranger to different Asian cuisines, having served up fantastic food for over 50 years in Hong Kong, Beijing, Tokyo, Manila, Montreal, San Francisco and Las Vegas.About Hot Noods:Hot Noods is a family-owned, full-service Asian noodle bar, located inside the El Cortez Hotel & Casino. Hot Noods Noodle Bar blends its fast-casual menu with a lively atmosphere, offering sake bombs and outstanding hospitality, to create a truly memorable dining experience. Led by Michelin Guide-recognized Chef Po Fai Lam, Hot Noods is committed to delivering Asian comfort food in a fun environment, making it a must-visit spot on Fremont Street for both locals and tourists.

