12/23/2024

Connecticut Approves Santa's Reindeer for Flight on Christmas Eve

No Delay Expected for Delivery of Gifts this Holiday Season

(HARTFORD, CT) – Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt and State Veterinarian Dr. Thamus Morgan announce that Santa Claus and his nine reindeer have received official approval to fly over Connecticut on December 24 to ensure the holiday magic continues without delay.

“The holiday season brings a special kind of magic, and we’re thrilled to have Santa’s reindeer soaring across our state," said Agriculture Commissioner Hurlburt. “I’m incredibly proud of the work done by our State Veterinarian and Animal Health Unit throughout the year to safeguard the health of our animals and communities. This year, they’ve ensured Santa’s reindeer will have a safe journey from rooftop to rooftop across Connecticut’s 169 towns. If they need a quick pit stop, I’m confident they’ll find plenty of hospitality at Connecticut farms.”

In preparation for their journey, Santa’s reindeer have been keeping in top shape with plenty of reindeer games and have passed all necessary health checks. Alaska State Veterinarian Dr. Sarah Coburn confirmed that the team is free of brucellosis and tuberculosis, and they come from a Certified Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD)-free herd. Connecticut’s State Veterinarian, Dr. Thamus Morgan, has reviewed their Certificate of Veterinary Inspection and declared them fit for “toy delivery by air” to the “children of Connecticut.”

“Rudolph’s shiny red nose was a bit of a concern at first, but after a thorough examination, we’ve cleared him for flight,” said Dr. Morgan. “All reindeer are equipped to handle cold weather, but Rudolph’s nose actually serves an important purpose—his unique adaptation makes him an excellent leader for the sleigh, especially in low-visibility conditions.”

Weather reports predict clear skies for Christmas Eve, but should fog roll in, Rudolph will be ready to light the way. And, just in case any unexpected issues arise, Santa’s Emergency Landing and Veterinary Expert System (E.L.V.E.S.) team is standing by for support.

“In the spirit of the season, we encourage everyone to leave out some Connecticut Grown treats for Santa and his reindeer,” Commissioner Hurlburt added. “Santa’s favorites are cookies and milk from our local dairy farms, while the reindeer prefer apples and carrots from our fruit and vegetable growers.”

So, keep your eyes to the skies and track Santa’s progress with NORAD Tracks Santa. Merry Christmas and happy holidays to all!

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg) mission is to foster a healthy economic, environmental, and social climate for agriculture by developing, promoting, and regulating agricultural businesses; protecting agricultural and aquacultural resources; enforcing laws pertaining to domestic animals; and promoting an understanding among the state's citizens of the diversity of Connecticut agriculture, its cultural heritage, and its contribution to the state's economy. For more information, visit www.CTGrown.gov.



