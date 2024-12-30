Everything Podcasts Wins Big in 2024: Global and National Awards Celebrate Excellence in Educational and Branded Content

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, December 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a busy year that culminated with Everything Podcasts ’ work with the University of Manitoba gaining global recognition with a Circle of Excellence award, joining top universities like Harvard, Yale, and McGill, the company won seven awards for five of its series, showcasing its dedication creating world-class multimedia content.Produced in partnership with Everything Podcasts, the University of Manitoba’s podcast “What’s the Big Idea?” was awarded the bronze Circle of Excellence from the Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE), a prestigious global award that recognizes achievements in educational content with tough competition from esteemed universities, as well as the gold 2024 Prix d’Excellence from the Canadian Council Advancement of Education (CCAE). “What’s the Big Idea” features deep conversations between the University of Manitoba’s President and Vice-Chancellor Michael Bennaroch and other big thinkers involved with world-changing research. The series launched its third season in September this year.CASE is the global nonprofit association dedicated to educational advancement—alumni relations, communications, development, marketing, and advancement services—and championing education to transform lives and society. The Circle of Excellence Awards showcase outstanding work in advancement services, alumni relations, communications, fundraising, and marketing through nearly 100 categories. Judges based their selections on criteria like overall concept and creativity, impact and results, and ability to serve as a model for other institutions worldwide.The CCAE strives to promote greatness in educational advancement in Canada. The Prix d’Excellence recognizes outstanding achievements in alumni affairs, public affairs, communications, marketing, development, advancement services, stewardship and overall institutional advancement."'What’s the Big Idea?' showcases the incredible thinkers and innovators who are shaping the future, and we are thrilled to see their voices and ideas celebrated on this global stage,” said Myrrhanda Novak, Executive Director of Public Relations and Presidential Initiatives at UM. “This recognition reflects our commitment to sharing the transformative research and leadership happening here at UM, and we are inspired to continue fostering these meaningful conversations."Everything Podcasts also won five Quill Podcast Awards for four of its shows in 2024. The Quill Podcast Awards is a digital awards ceremony running since 2021 that celebrates the achievements of podcasters and podcast companies globally.Taking A Breath: A Stop the Clot Podcast won Best Science and Medicine Podcast. Taking A Breath is a show committed to raising awareness of blood clots and telling the stories of lives enormously altered by these silent killers, and those taken too soon.The Potcast won Best News Podcast, as well as Best Interview Podcast. Hosted by Canadian Olympic gold medallist snowboarder-turned-cannabis advocate Ross Rebagliati, the Potcast tells the stories of individuals in a constantly-evolving, highly innovative industry.Deep Dive by Coldwater Communications won Best Business Podcast. Deep Dive explores, exposes and explains the reality of public relations.By Car by the Cariboo Auto Group won Most Creative Branded Podcast. By Car is a travel podcast with a twist: it shines a light on incredible attractions located in interior British Columbia, Canada, and they’re all destinations you can visit by car.Everything Podcasts is beyond proud of the continuing work it does in producing highly immersive, educational, and entertaining content. Visit www.everythingpodcasts.com to collaborate with its team of accomplished media experts and marketing veterans. Join its outstanding and multiple award-winning lineup of shows, and give your brand a voice.About Everything PodcastsLaunched in 2019, Everything Podcasts delivers innovative, creative, and award-winning audio production and global distribution. It features strategic planning infused by research, and partnerships designed to launch, grow, and accelerate the expansion of content across multiple platforms.Everything Podcasts is a world-class podcast production and media company dedicated to enabling businesses to harness the power of podcasting for communication, engagement, and growth. Everything Podcasts offers comprehensive podcasting solutions and strategies that empower brands to connect with their audience in a meaningful and memorable way.Led by Founder & CEO Jennifer Smith, and fueled by their team of passionate storytellers and award-winning media experts, Everything Podcasts brings innovation and expertise to a new media frontier.Everything Podcasts is also the recipient of numerous accolades including 2023’s Quill Award for Best Podcast Agency , Most Creative Branded Podcast and Best B2B Branded Podcast. And the 2024 Quill Awards for Most Creative Branded Podcast, Best Business Podcast, Best News Podcast, Best Interview Podcast, and Best Medical Podcast.

