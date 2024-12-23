How were the trials designed?

MARIPOSA is an ongoing, randomized, multicenter trial to compare the efficacy and safety of LAZCLUZE in combination with amivantamab versus osimertinib as first-line treatment in adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC with EGFR exon 19 deletions or exon 21 L858R substitution mutations. The contribution of amivantamab to the activity of the combination of LAZCLUZE and amivantamab is also being assessed by comparing the efficacy observed in the LAZCLUZE plus amivantamab arm with that in the LAZCLUZE arm.

Eligible participants were ≥18 years of age (or the legal age of consent in the jurisdiction in which the study is taking place), had an Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group (ECOG) performance status of 0 or 1, and had histologically or cytologically confirmed, locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC that was treatment-naïve and not amenable to curative therapy including surgical resection or chemoradiation. Other key eligibility criteria included: (1) EGFR exon 19 deletion or exon 21 L858R substitution, as detected by an FDA-approved or other validated test; (2) at least one measurable lesion, according to Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors (RECIST) v1.1; and (3) adequate organ and bone marrow function. Participants who had received any prior systemic treatment at any time for EGFR-mutated NSCLC, had symptomatic brain metastases, or had received any prior treatment with an EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI), were excluded from participation in the study. The protocol did allow for enrollment of patients who received adjuvant or neoadjuvant systemic therapies for EGFR-mutated NSCLC more than 12 months prior to the development of locally advanced or metastatic disease.

Prior EGFR testing in accordance with local standard of care, obtained at or after the diagnosis of locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC and before signing informed consent was used to document EGFR mutation status to minimize delay in treatment initiation. Archival or fresh tissue was submitted for central confirmation of mutation status. If insufficient, a new biopsy was required.

Patients were randomized (2:2:1) to receive LAZCLUZE in combination with amivantamab (N=429), osimertinib (N=429), or LAZCLUZE alone (an unapproved regimen for NSCLC).

LAZCLUZE is administered at 240 mg orally once daily, alone or in combination with amivantamab administered intravenously at 1050 mg (for patients <80 kg) or 1400 mg (for patients ≥80 kg) once weekly for four weeks, then every two weeks thereafter starting at Week 5. Osimertinib is administered at a dose of 80 mg orally once daily.

Treatment started on Cycle 1 Day 1 and continued as 28-day cycles. Post-randomization disease assessments (computed tomography [CT] or magnetic resonance imaging [MRI] tumor imaging) occurred every 8 weeks (±1 week) for the first 30 months, and then every 12 weeks (±1 week). Participants with a history of brain metastasis at screening underwent postbaseline brain MRI every 8 weeks (±1 week) for the first 30 months and then every 12 weeks (±1 week); participants with no history of brain metastasis at screening underwent postbaseline surveillance brain MRI every 24 weeks (±1 week). Study treatment continued until documented disease progression using RECIST v1.1 confirmed by BICR or until discontinuation of study treatment for another reason. Participants who discontinued study treatment for any reason were to be followed for survival and symptomatic progression in the Follow-up phase. Survival, subsequent anti-cancer treatment, and disease status were assessed at least every 12 weeks (±14 days) after the last dose of study treatment or disease progression (whichever occurred first), until the end of study, death, lost to follow-up, or withdrawal of consent, whichever came first.

The evaluation of efficacy in untreated metastatic NSCLC relied upon comparison between LAZCLUZE in combination with amivantamab versus osimertinib. The major efficacy outcome measure was PFS as assessed by BICR. Additional efficacy outcome measures included OS, ORR, and DOR.