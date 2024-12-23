Submit Release
The CORE closes human rights complaint against Canadian Tire and Mark’s Work Wearhouse

OTTAWA, Ontario, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canada Ombudsperson for Responsible Enterprise (CORE) published today its final report regarding a human rights complaint about the activities of Mark’s Work Wearhouse Limited (known as L’Équipeur in Quebec), a wholly owned subsidiary of Canadian Tire Corporation Limited. The initial assessment report is also now available online.

The complaint alleges that Mark’s/L’Équipeur uses suppliers and/or factories in its supply chain in Bangladesh that do not pay workers a living wage. Given the results outlined in its final report, the CORE closed the complaint without any recommendation for follow-up by the company.

