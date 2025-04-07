Mary Josephs to Host Session at Employee Ownership Ideas Forum Hosted by the Aspen Institute Economic Opportunities Program

Chicago, IL, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mary Josephs, Founder & CEO, Verit Advisors® will host a fireside chat at the Employee Ownership Ideas Forum, hosted by the Institute for the Study of Employee Ownership and Profit Sharing and The Aspen Institute Economic Opportunities Program on Wednesday, April 9, 2025 in Washington, D.C. This year’s forum, “From Workers to Owners”, will highlight how the experience of ownership changes the reality of work for workers.

The discussion is, “The Ownership Advantage,” for “Innovations and Evolutions in Employee Ownership.” Joining Mary Josephs are Dion Houchins, Houchens Industries, CEO & Chairman and Leslie Kass, CEO Lewis Tree Service. This session with leaders from employee-owned companies will discuss how ownership drives business success.

“I am so proud to be part of the conversation on the myriad of thoughtful, impactful and creative strategies to expand employee ownership,” commented Mary Josephs.

Mary founded Verit Advisors in 2009 and has nearly three decades of experience in corporate finance. She is a nationally recognized leader and has advised structured and closed hundreds of successful capital strategies for middle market companies. Mary is on the Advisory Board ESCA (Employee-Owned S Corporations of America). Mary is a director of Manson Construction and Performance Contracting. Mary was selected as one of the Most Influential Women in Mid-Market M&A by Mergers & Acquisition publication five straight years. Chicago Crain’s recognized Ms. Josephs as a Notable Entrepreneur in 2019 and Private Board Directors magazine named Mary a Director to Watch in 2019.

About Verit Advisors®

Verit Advisors unites sophisticated middle market investment banking capabilities with a client centric focus, fluent in ESOPs, debt and equity capital markets, M&A, transaction opinions and valuation services, and board advisory services. Integrity, teamwork, service, and innovation are at the heart of the organization, as the Verit Team strives to provide unparalleled advice and custom solutions to its clients. Mary Josephs founded Verit Advisors in 2009 in Chicago and has nearly four decades of experience in the world of corporate finance. Josephs and her team are considered to be the foremost experts in ESOP transactions and middle market strategic alternatives.

