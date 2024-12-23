Help make a difference - NUJ extra Christmas appeal

NUJ extra, the union's charity, is dedicated to providing essential support to our members facing financial difficulties and other challenges.

Every year the charity helps members who, because of sickness, accident or other unforeseen circumstance, need short-term financial assistance for themselves and their dependents. This includes help such as one-off grants to help pay urgent utility bills, adjustments needed at home because of a sudden disability and support for removal costs when members were fleeing violent partners and financial support to get them back on their feet.

The charity can also signpost support to other important services, such as debt management advice or mental health support, and ensure that NUJ members are getting in-person support from their branch welfare officers. Donate to support journalists and editorial workers throughout the union's nations and regions.

It's easy to help - you can donate individually or encourage your branch to set up a regular donation:

Donate online at nuj.org.uk/nujextra When you donate, please gift aid if you can, as this will mean more money for the charity- for example £20 becomes £25 for the charity.

Donate direct into the bank account - Account name: NUJ Extra, Account number: 00013848 Sort­ code: 40-52-40 Reference: Please put your name/branch and that it is a donation.

You can set up a regular direct debit or standing order direct into the above account.

If you are donating from abroad: Swift/BIC code: MIDLGB22XXX, IBAN Number: GB08CAFB40524000013848

Have you thought about leaving a legacy in your will to NUJ extra? Many of our members have made such provisions, keen to ensure that their support will help journalists in the future - a recent legacy of over £36,000 was bequeathed and gratefully received by NUJ extra trustees.

There are other ways you can help NUJ Extra, through raising awareness, running events, encouraging recruitment, and supporting NUJ Welfare Officers in branches and workplaces. To find out more, please get in touch with NUJ extra administrator, Leyla Yusuf, at extra@nu j . org . uk , she will be delighted to help.

Let us ensure that our journalists have the support they need to continue their vital work. Your generosity and support is our greatest strength.

