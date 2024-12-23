BCI Supervisor Graduates from FBI National Academy

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — A BCI Special Agent Supervisor has joined the distinguished ranks of law enforcement professionals who have graduated from the FBI National Academy, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced today.

BCI Special Agent Supervisor Kevin Barbeau graduated on Dec. 12 from the 292nd session of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. He joins 55,797 graduates who have completed the program since its inception in 1935.

“Graduation from the FBI National Academy represents the peak of law-enforcement training, and I’m proud to have another BCI leader achieve this prestigious milestone,” Yost said. “I’ve known Kevin Barbeau since my days as Delaware County Prosecutor, and I’ve always respected his leadership qualities, attention to detail and humility.”

Barbeau supervises BCI’s Southeast Ohio Special Investigations Unit, which investigates officer-involved critical incidents, homicides and public corruption.

“Woody Hayes said it best – ‘You win with people’ – and I am grateful to have the best in law enforcement working for my office,” Yost added. “We take law-enforcement training seriously – we don’t just instruct officers throughout the state, we invest in them too.”

Numerous leaders at the Attorney General’s Office have completed the FBI’s 10-week advanced training program, including Rocky Nelson, executive director of the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission; BCI Superintendent Bruce Pijanowski; BCI Assistant Superintendent Mark Kollar; BCI Special Agent-in-Charge Roger Davis; and Tom Quinlan, executive director of the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy.

Earlier this year, two members of the attorney general’s staff completed The Ohio State University’s Public Safety Leadership Academy. OOCIC Deputy Director Matt Hilbert, who was honored as his cohort’s class speaker, and BCI Special Agent Supervisor Scott Stranahan graduated from the professional development program in June.

