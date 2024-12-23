Oregon Housing and Community Services to receive $13.75 million in federal funding to preserve manufactured dwelling parks and fix or replace homes

Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) has been awarded $13.75 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Preservation and Reinvestment Initiative for Community Enhancement (PRICE) Main grant. This grant will fund two existing OHCS programs to help manufactured housing residents stay in their homes at an affordable cost, make repairs, or replace the homes. These programs are the Manufactured Home Replacement Program (MHRP) and Manufactured Dwelling Park Preservation (MDPP).

“We are grateful to HUD Secretary Adrianne Todman’s leadership. Preserving manufactured parks is essential for strengthening housing opportunities and the legacy we leave for future generations,” said OHCS Executive Director Andrea Bell. “By protecting the affordability of these communities, individuals, and families can foster community and create an environment that supports their long-term well-being.”

The MHRP provides funds to help residents make significant repairs or replace their manufactured home. This program fully expended its $2.5 million allocation within the first six weeks of launch in 2023 showing the great need for this type of resource.

MDPP helps current manufactured parks stay affordable to residents by providing funding for resident co-ops and nonprofits to obtain park ownership when it goes up for sale and keep land rents affordable. CASA of Oregon, a leader in cooperative park ownership transitions, has identified eight parks in Oregon that currently meet program requirements and eligibility. This program helps residents who would be displaced due to large increases in housing costs from a market rate sale to stay in their homes at an affordable cost.

Most homeowners that OHCS has helped through these programs are those who have few or no other resources or alternative housing options.

OHCS is one of 17 state housing agencies awarded more than $225 million in HUD PRICE grant funding. Learn more about OHCS’ PRICE grant application and plan on the OHCS website.