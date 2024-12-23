Rhode Islanders Urged to Help Prevent the Spread of Respiratory Viruses

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is reminding anyone who plans to travel for the holidays or to attend holiday gatherings to take steps to prevent the spread of common respiratory viruses. Large gatherings, crowded travel, and more time indoors can mean more viruses spreading this time of year.

"If you plan to see people for New Year's or attend a holiday party with family, friends, or colleagues and you start to feel sick, stay home to avoid putting others at risk," said Director of Health Jerry Larkin, MD. "This is especially true if you plan to visit older adults or people with underlying health issues. Give the gift of health."

If you have flu-like symptoms such as a stuffy nose, sore throat, or fever, stay home for at least 24 hours after your symptoms are getting better and the fever is gone. Measure your temperature without the use of fever-reducing medicines, which contain ibuprofen or acetaminophen. Avoid contact with others during that time, especially older adults and people with underlying health conditions. Then take added precautions for the next 5 days.

Additional information about preventing respiratory viruses:

--People with respiratory viruses who have high-risk conditions or who live in households with high-risk individuals should talk to their healthcare professional about taking antiviral medications to treat the virus or prevent transmission.

--To help prevent respiratory viruses through the winter, everyone 6 months or older should get a flu shot and updated COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccination is particularly important for older adults and people with underlying health issues such as a weakened immune systems, diabetes, obesity, asthma, cancer, and heart or lung disease. Flu vaccine and COVID-19 vaccine are available across Rhode Island at pharmacies, the offices of many primary care providers, and community health centers. It's safe to get both vaccines at the same time. The US Department of Health and Human Services has extended the ability for children 3-17 to get flu and COVID-19 vaccination at pharmacies.

--Many people are also eligible for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) immunizations, including pregnant people, infants younger than 8 months, eligible children 8-19 months at increased risk, people age 75 and older, and people age 60-74 with certain health conditions. Talk to your healthcare professional about RSV immunization if you're in one of these groups.

--Wash your hands regularly throughout the day using soap for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol to clean your hands. Hand washing is especially important after touching your eyes, nose, or mouth; after leaving a public place; after touching objects or surfaces that may be frequently touched, such as door handles, light switches, and tables.

--Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. If you don't have a tissue, cough or sneeze into your elbow, not your hands. Always wash your hands as soon as you can after you cough or sneeze.

