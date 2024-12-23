Alabama Firm Deploys Microgrids to Nigeria

Ashipa Electric is an end-to-end microgrid developer based in Birmingham, Alabama. Ashipa Electric’s objective is to deploy renewable energy-based microgrids to help homeowners and businesses reduces energy cost, thereby stimulate economic activity and positively impact millions of lives.

Ashipa Electric leveraged multiple services of the U.S. Commercial Service including business counseling, Gold Key Service, market intelligence and participation in the GDEI Trade Mission to Africa. USFCS facilitated through its global networks unprecedented access to arrange meetings for Ashipa.

Ashipa Electric has deployed over 1MW of solar hybrid microgrids in Nigeria with approximately 1MWh of energy storage within a short period of time, impacting more than 3,000 people. Furthermore, Ashipa Electric has developed an impressive pipeline of projects that could multiply its current impact 100-fold in the next 3 to 5 years sustainably and profitably.