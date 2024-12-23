Alabama Firm Deploys Microgrids to Nigeria
Ashipa Electric is an end-to-end microgrid developer based in Birmingham, Alabama. Ashipa Electric’s objective is to deploy renewable energy-based microgrids to help homeowners and businesses reduces energy cost, thereby stimulate economic activity and positively impact millions of lives.
Ashipa Electric leveraged multiple services of the U.S. Commercial Service including business counseling, Gold Key Service, market intelligence and participation in the GDEI Trade Mission to Africa. USFCS facilitated through its global networks unprecedented access to arrange meetings for Ashipa.
Ashipa Electric has deployed over 1MW of solar hybrid microgrids in Nigeria with approximately 1MWh of energy storage within a short period of time, impacting more than 3,000 people. Furthermore, Ashipa Electric has developed an impressive pipeline of projects that could multiply its current impact 100-fold in the next 3 to 5 years sustainably and profitably.
Mr. Olugbenga Ajala, Ashipa Electric’s Founder and CEO said, “The energy sector has never been this exciting since the transition from steam to electricity. The global demand for distributed generation is at an early stage and is primed for significant growth. This is the best time for American companies to participate actively in developing target markets globally as well as providing quality product and services that are also beneficial to the market. The U.S. Department of Commerce has been a great partner as we grow our international business.”
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.