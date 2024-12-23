Governor Glenn Youngkin Celebrates NTIA approval of Virginia’s BEAD-Eligible Locations to Expand Broadband Access  

Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced approval from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) for Virginia’s list of over 133,000 eligible locations that will receive high-speed internet access through the Commonwealth’s $1.48 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) allocation to connect all Virginians to high-speed, affordable reliable internet. This approval supports Virginia’s efforts to close the digital divide and deploy internet networks to areas without broadband. Virginia was the first state in the nation to submit all required BEAD plans to access funding.

“Virginia remains firmly committed to bridging the digital divide across the Commonwealth so all Virginians can thrive in our digital world,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Coupling this historic investment with the state’s ongoing broadband efforts, we are confident that we will connect all Virginians that are currently unserved to high-speed, affordable internet, therefore solidifying Virginia’s place as the best state to live, work and raise a family.”

The BEAD program is a $42.45 billion nationwide program to expand high-speed internet access by funding planning, infrastructure deployment, affordability and adoption programs. The Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) will administer the Commonwealth’s $1.48 billion BEAD allocation to build upon the work of the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative (VATI). As funding for universal broadband access is being delivered, DHCD will also utilize these funds to invest in efforts promoting digital literacy and improving adoption of this critical service.

“Today’s announcement puts Virginia another step closer to being the first large state in the nation to reach statewide universal broadband coverage,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “We applaud the approval of our eligible locations, and we look forward to getting the job done to close the digital divide across the Commonwealth.”

DHCD has launched the application for BEAD funding. Applications will be accepted until March 1, and a full list of eligible locations is available here and at the address level on the Virginia Broadband Availability Map.

“DHCD has worked diligently to ensure Virginia maintains its position as a leader in BEAD implementation and places our broadband providers in the best position to continue their work to connect all Virginians,” said Director of the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development and Chief Broadband Advisor Bryan Horn. “This funding will assist in finishing the job to bring high-speed, affordable internet to all parts of Virginia.”

Since 2017, Virginia has allocated over $966 million in state and federal funding to extend broadband infrastructure to over 402,000 locations in 82 cities and counties across the Commonwealth. These investments have leveraged an additional $1.2 billion in matching funds from local governments and internet service providers.

For more information about Virginia’s broadband efforts, visit dhcd.virginia.gov/broadband.

