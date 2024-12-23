908th conducts first wing-wide combat readiness exercise in nearly five years

The 908th Flying Training Wing held a four-day multi-unit deployment readiness training exercise from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2024, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama.

The purpose of the exercise was to demonstrate the wing’s ability to excel when exposed to difficult or stressful scenarios.

Real-world Readiness

Airmen from the 908th FTW recently experienced a simulated combat zone, testing the limits of Airmen and preparing them for real-world experiences.

“First and foremost, it is important that the players take the exercise seriously,” said Maj. Justin Bell, 908th FTW director of inspections. “This means showing a sense of urgency and remaining calm and collected under pressure. We expect that they are proficient at their specific jobs, so we add additional complications and/or tasks that challenge their ability to accomplish the mission. We want to see them overcome those challenges to accomplish the mission, learning throughout the process.”

During the exercise, Airmen responded to various scenarios such as protests, attempted security breaches, detainment, loading and unloading cargo, patient care and transport, and structure setup.

The players also encountered simulated chemical warfare and were tasked to quickly respond and adapt to the situation.

“This is a controlled environment where Airmen can learn from successes and failures, taking what they learn and using it to improve so that they are ready for the time when those skills are put to the test,” Bell said.

Identifying Strengths and Weaknesses

Exercise participants came from the 908th Mission Support Group, the 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, the 908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron, as well as wing staff elements. Each squadron was faced with tasks correlated to their unit and mission.

Unaware of the challenges ahead, participant strategically devised plans that would allow them to complete the mission, while keeping the integrity of the base and those occupying it.

Their responses to these scenarios were evaluated by the Wing Inspection Team, a group of certified individuals from an array of career fields within the wing, responsible for taking note of what was properly executed and what areas needed improvement.

“We instructed our WIT members to pay close attention to safety violations and to interject as needed, document the players sense of urgency or lack thereof, be vigilant for three main objectives: deficiencies, recommended improvement areas and superior performers,” said Master Sgt. Richard Day, 908th FTW superintendent of inspections, and an organizer of the exercise.

The WIT members experience and expertise allows them to be reliable sources for helping train the Airmen within their respective field.

“We briefed the importance of documenting everything they observe, ways to make the exercise more effective next time, training opportunities that would benefit the entire wing and even the players' attitudes and wellbeing,” Day stated, outlining how these results will improve future development initiatives.

Building a Foundation

Using knowledge gained from this exercise, the 908th can establish a solid foundation for future training events.

“Since there have not been any exercise examples of this scope here at the 908th to fall back on, we knew that whatever we produced would provide the framework for future exercise and since the requirement has shifted to annually instead of every two to three years, no matter the outcome it would greatly benefit the wing with planning and training moving forward,” Day said. “There were a lot of steps taken in the process of producing this event, the notable ones were assembling the planning team made of [subject matter experts] from 14 units here at the 908th and reaching out to the 232nd Combat Communications Squadron for [land mobile radio] assistance and reaching out to the [Officer Training School] for the use of their compound.”

To aid in the success of this training, the 908th FTW reached out to sister wings within the Air Force Reserve Command. The 349th Air Mobility Wing based at Travis Air Force Base, California, supplied a C-5 Super Galaxy and the 931st Air Refueling Wing based at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, supplied a KC-46A Pegasus, which were used to help with the exercise.

The 908th’s 25th Aerial Port Squadron practiced on-loading and off-loading equipment and cargo on the C-5 during the exercise. The KC-46 was used by the 908th AES for in-flight patient care, and then used for transferring patients from the aircraft to the 908th ASTS for care, and back again.

A Valuable Training Opportunity

The collaborative effort provided a unique training opportunity for members of the wing.

“There was a lot of opportunity to do training with other squadrons,” said Master Sgt. Cynthia Russold, 908th ASTS medical technician. “We don't normally get to do that on drill weekends, so we had this one opportunity to work with security forces and logistics. It was nice seeing the people out there you see sometimes in the [dining facility] and then having an opportunity to do real world exercises and show their abilities to do the work that they have been trained to do.”

For many of the participating players, they had never been part of an exercise like this and were excited to develop the skills that came with being a service member.

“These types of exercises are always an opportunity to learn more than what you've known from the day prior,” Russold said. “No matter how much experience you've had in your career, you will always find something else that you need to learn. There's been times where if you weren't able to have the opportunity to do exercises, you would probably never have been in those positions before.”

While everyone can learn from exercises like this, Russold also saw a complementary advantage as well, the ability to teach others.

“The biggest thing about these exercises is learning and being able to teach what you know,” Russold said. “You have people who have been in the military for many years and they're able to come down and bring their knowledge to the Airmen. We need the training to make sure that when we go out the door and are deployed, we know what we're doing.”

United in Purpose

Through the efforts of the 908th and other wings within the AFRC, the wing was able to demonstrate warrior ethos and dedication to the development of personnel and the success of the mission.

“Overall, this exercise was an overwhelming success, the data that was collected is invaluable for the readiness of our Airmen and the planning of our future exercises,” Day said. “The networking that this exercise facilitated from neighboring units will only grow and benefit all parties, not only for future exercises, but from a resource management aspect it will provide answers to any future challenges.”