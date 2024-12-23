Automotive Gears Market Size Worth US$ 57.39 Billion, Globally by 2034 at 3.2% CAGR | PMR

Automotive Gears Market

Advancements in transmission technologies, which have improved fuel efficiency and lower emissions, are driving the demand for automotive gears.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- PESTEL analysis has been used in the research report to help organizations understand and respond to external factors that may impact their business.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐠𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰, 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐠𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐔𝐒𝐃 42.04 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2024 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐨 𝐔𝐒𝐃 57.39 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2034. 𝐈𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐞𝐱𝐡𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 3.2% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2025 𝐭𝐨 2034.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐀𝐫𝐞 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐆𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬?Automotive gears are machine components that function to transmit rotation or movement from one component to another. There are many different types of gear, each with a specific function. Planetary gears, bevel gears, hypoid gears, worm gears, spur gears, and pinion gears are some commonly used gears in automobiles. To cater to the diverse needs of automobiles, manufacturers provide gears with different sizes, ridges, and numbers of teeth. The size, number of teeth, and ridges are the key factors that determine the torque generated by the automotive gear.𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐀𝐫𝐞 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬?• The market for automotive gears is poised to reach USD 57.39 billion by 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.2% from 2025 to 2034.• The shift towards electric vehicles (EVs) is driving the demand for more efficient, quiet, and lightweight gear systems.• The market for automotive gears is primarily segmented on the basis of application type, vehicle type, material type, gear type, and region.• Based on material type, the metallic segment dominated the market in 2024 as they offer superior strength and reliability.• The automotive gears market report offers a thorough market assessment of all the major regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.𝐖𝐡𝐨 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐆𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬?The automotive gears market has the presence of a diverse array of regional and global players. These market participants leverage their broad distribution networks and extensive R&D capabilities to provide a wide range of advanced automotive gear products.𝐀 𝐟𝐞𝐰 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞:• American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc.• Bharat Gears Ltd.• Suzuki• Robert Bosch GmbH• Hitachi Astemo• IMS Gear• Univance Corporation• Eaton• Cummins Inc• RSB Global• Schaeffler India• Toyota𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭’𝐬 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝?Technological Advancements: Automotive gear manufacturers are leveraging technological advancements in transmission systems to enhance fuel efficiency and reduce emissions. These advancements are driving the demand for high-performance gears, impacting the automotive gears market expansion favorably.Regulatory Initiatives: Governments worldwide are focusing on the imposition of stringent fuel efficiency and emission regulations. These regulations are forcing automotive automakers to develop advanced gear technologies.Shift Towards EVs: The shift towards EVs is driving the need for more efficient and lightweight gear systems, as EVs necessitate specific gear combinations to handle the high torque requirements without compromising on efficiency.𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝?Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific accounted for the largest automotive gears market share in 2024. The regional market growth is primarily fueled by the booming automotive production and sales, which has increased the demand for various automotive components, including gears. Also, the strong presence of EV manufacturers contributes to the increased adoption of automotive gears in the region.North America: North America is projected to register the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2034. The increased focus on technological innovations in automotive R&D has led to advancements in gear technology, impacting the market development favorably. In addition, the presence of government initiatives promoting fuel efficiency further boosts regional growth in the automotive gears market.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐈𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐞?By Application Type Outlook:• Transmission Systemo Automatic Transmissiono Automated Manual Transmissiono Manual Transmissiono Dual-Clutch Transmission• Differential System• Steering System• Other Automotive ApplicationsBy Vehicle Type Outlook:• Passenger Car• Light Commercial Vehicle• Heavy Commercial VehicleBy Material Type Outlook:• Metallic• Non-MetallicBy Gear Type Outlook:• Planetary Gears• Bevel Gears• Rack and Pinion Gears• Hypoid Gears• Worm Gears• Helical Gears• Spur Gears• Pinion GearsBy Regional Outlook:• North Americao USo Canada• Europeo Germanyo Franceo UKo Italyo Spaino Netherlandso Russiao Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao Malaysiao South Koreao Indonesiao Australiao Vietnamo Rest of Asia Pacific• Middle East & Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo South Africao Rest of Middle East & Africa• Latin Americao Mexicoo Brazilo Argentinao Rest of Latin America𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬:What is the growth rate of the automotive gears market value?The global market is projected to register a CAGR of 3.2% from 2025 to 2034.Which region held the largest share of the automotive gears market in 2024?Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2024.Which segment, by gear type, led the market in 2024?In 2024, the bevel gears segment dominated the market.Which segment, by material type, held the largest share of the market in 2024?The metallic segment dominated the market in 2024.𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:3 in 1 Electric Drive Module (eDrive Modules) Market:SUV Market:Automotive Turbocharger Market:Automotive E-Compressor Market:Electric Vehicles Battery Recycling Market:𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 & 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐈𝐧𝐜:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.