TOL: 7,225 Mindanaoan farmers receive the "best Aguinaldo" from PBBM this Christmas

December 23, 2024 7,225 Mindanaoan farmers receive the "best Aguinaldo" from PBBM this Christmas

Gov't writes off P289 million in farmers' debts in Mindanao Prosperidad, Agusan Del Sur - Over 7,000 farmers in Mindanao received the "best Aguinaldo" (Christmas gift) from the Marcos administration today with the condonation of P289 million in unpaid debts tied to their farmlands. Thus said Senator Francis TOL Tolentino, who led the distribution of 8,722 loan condonation certificates to 7,225 agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) from the provinces of Agusan del Sur, Surigao del Norte, and Surigao del Sur this morning. "I am honored to be part of this ceremony, which fulfills the government's promise to empower our farmers by writing off the loans linked to their farmlands that have hindered their growth and productivity," Tolentino stressed. The senator said that he is also honored to have helped craft Republic Act (RA) No. 11953 or the New Agrarian Reform Emancipation Act, the landmark measure signed by President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. in 2023. "Please use this gift to fulfill your plans for your children, your grandchildren, and your community," the senator said in his speech at the ceremony held at the Agusan del Sur provincial capitol complex. Accompanied by Governor Santiago Cane Jr. and Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) Undersecretary Amihilda Sangcopan, Tolentino handed 8,722 Certificate of Condonation with Release of Mortgage or CoCROMS covering 12,227 hectares of agricultural lands and P289 million worth of ARBs' loans. "As Governor Cane also reminded you, please use this gift properly. Don't sell, pawn, or gamble these off, for these documents embody not just the government's plans for you, but also your hopes and dreams for your family," he concluded.

