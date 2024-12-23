Vantage Fit Concludes Annual Walkathon Event Celebrating Fitness and Teamwork

A global initiative by Vantage Fit to inspire corporate teams to embrace wellness through unity and active lifestyles

TX, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vantage Fit , an AI-empowered employee wellness platform, also one of the products of Vantage Circle , successfully concluded the Global Corporate Virtual Walkathon 2024. This global event united corporate teams from around the world, fostering a spirit of wellness, teamwork, and friendly competition.The walkathon celebrated the power of community and physical activity, allowing participants to track their steps, engage in challenges, and earn rewards using Vantage Fit’s wellness platform. The event reinforced the importance of integrating wellness into daily routines, particularly in the workplace.Winners of the Walkathon:Team Rank 1: GetronicsTeam Rank 2: Apraava: JPL WALKERS 1Team Rank 3: Apraava: JPL WALKERS 2Speaking on the event's success, Anjan Pathak, CTO and co-founder of Vantage Fit, said, "The Global Corporate Virtual Walkathon is a testament to our belief that wellness is not just an individual journey but a collective endeavor. It brings me immense joy to see so many teams across the globe come together to prioritize their health and strengthen bonds through this initiative. At Vantage Fit, we are committed to creating innovative solutions that make wellness accessible, engaging, and impactful."A representative from Getronics, the winning team, remarked, "This event was more than just a competition—it was a journey toward better health and stronger team spirit. We are thrilled to be part of such a meaningful initiative that connects wellness with collaboration."This initiative is part of Vantage Fit's mission to address the unique challenges of modern workforces, including remote team engagement and mental health support. By offering gamified challenges, virtual group activities, and real-time tracking, Vantage Fit empowers organizations to create healthier, more connected teams.About Vantage Fit:Vantage Fit is a comprehensive AI-powered employee wellness solution. It is a one-stop solution for corporates of all sizes looking to warrant employee well-being. It focuses on health and fitness by promoting and rewarding healthier lifestyles and habits. Some of the clients IBS Software, Bajaj Allianz, Accenture, ITC Limited, Bharat Petroleum, etc. and many more. Visit https://www.vantagefit.io to learn more.

