ImpaQMakers 1 ImpaQMakers 2 ImpaQMakers 3

Billions Worth of Deals Unveiled During ImpaQ

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Impact Makers Forum (ImpaQ), held December 18 and 19 under the patronage of the Ministry of Media, witnessed a series of strategic launches, agreements, and partnerships designed to advance innovation, amplify impact, and catalyze the growth of media and creative economies.

The forum, inaugurated under the auspices of Minister of Media Salman Al-Dossary, underscored the ministry’s commitment to fostering the media and digital ecosystems in Saudi Arabia.

The minister highlighted the forum's role as a pivotal global platform for knowledge exchange, emphasizing its alignment with a broader suite of media-impact initiatives that include empowerment programs, training, and the development of media mediums and messaging through advanced technologies and artificial intelligence (AI), in collaboration with leading global industry players.

Investment Portfolio of SAR500 Million by FOAJ GROUP

FOAJ GROUP, the largest consortium of communication and marketing companies in the region, announced the launch of an SAR500 million investment portfolio. The initiative is set to drive investments in the media and marketing sectors, fostering innovative solutions to enhance the operational reach and regional expansion of communication enterprises throughout the Middle East.

Launch of Tasharuk Platform by One1 Group Marketing & Communication Solutions

One1 Group Marketing & Communication Solutions introduced a cutting-edge platform, “Tasharuk” (Arabic for “Partnership”), to support supplier services in the communication and marketing sectors. With a projected turnover of SAR250 million over the next five years, the platform is dedicated to empowering small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and independent professionals across Saudi Arabia. It aims to enhance local content and create widespread opportunities in the media and marketing fields throughout the Kingdom.

Jaco Platform to Invest SAR 100 Million in Content Creators

Leading digital platform Jaco announced a substantial SAR100 million investment to bolster content creators in the Arab region. The initiative provides advanced platforms and tools designed to amplify the reach and impact of creators in the digital domain.

Saudi Konoz Initiative to Invest SAR76 Million

The Saudi Konoz Initiative revealed plans to invest SAR76 million in its production strategies for 2025. These include launching a series of projects aimed at showcasing Saudi culture and heritage, strengthening the quality of Saudi media content, and aligning with Saudi Vision 2030 objectives to enrich local content and achieve cultural leadership.

Launch of The Chefz Social

The Chefz announced the debut of The ChefzSocial, an innovative platform encouraging users to become influencers within their communities. By highlighting their preferences and selective content curation, the platform fosters creativity and provides new avenues for impactful content creation while supporting individual talent.

King Salman Global Academy for the Arabic Language Launches Media Terms Dictionary

In collaboration with the Ministry of Media, the King Salman Global Academy for the Arabic Language introduced the Media Terms Dictionary, the first interactive Arabic dictionary dedicated to media terminology. The initiative aims to establish a reliable and comprehensive reference for modern media terms while promoting linguistic and media awareness across Saudi Arabia.

Deal Between the Ministry of Media and Saudia Group

During the forum, the Ministry of Media signed a memorandum of cooperation with Saudia Group. The partnership aims to enhance the visibility of the ministry’s initiatives locally and globally. Through the collaboration, passengers on Saudia flights will have access to updates on Saudi Arabia’s latest media developments via in-flight screens.

The forum also featured the launch of the Saudi Media Innovation Bootcamp program, a joint initiative between the Ministry of Media and the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA).

These groundbreaking announcements and strategic partnerships reaffirm Saudi Arabia’s dedication to fostering innovation, advancing the media sector, and positioning the Kingdom as a leading media hub in the region.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.