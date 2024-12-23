Gauteng Roads and Transport provide verification mechanism for special events operating licences during festive season

Gauteng to provide verification mechanism for special events operating licences during festive season

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport will be providing a mechanism for road traffic and law-enforcement agencies to verify the validity or otherwise of temporary/special inter-provincial special events operating licenses during the festive season. The special operating licences would have been issued by the Gauteng Provincial Regulatory Entity (GPRE).

GPRE only issues temporary inter-provincial operating license to recognised [legal] operators.

These are issued to operators facilitate inter-provincial travel as residents/commuters are expected to undertake trips to different provinces during the festive period.

To this end, the Department has, therefore, authorised a number of officials who will oversee this process at various Transport Operating License Administrative Bodies (TOLAB) offices.

Below are authorised officials and contact details:

City of Johannesburg

Ms Franciscah Diphofu

Cell: (076 809 9338)

Mr Sechaba Tumelo:

Cell: (063 697 2568)

City of Tshwane

Ms Sarah Malele

Cell: (082 615 5556)

Ms Lindi Mnguni

Cell: (073 237 8829)

Ms Molebogeng Seloane:

Cell: (084 463 0522)

City of Ekurhuleni

Ms Wona Mosala

Cell: (082 324 7777)

Ms Nompumelelo Shabangu

Cell: (063 697 6366)

Sedibeng

Ms Constance Ndlovu

Cell: (066 301 8888)

West Rand

Ms Carol Pooe:

Cell: (082 500 0098)

Meanwhile, the Department further wishes to inform public transport stakeholders of its decision to temporarily suspend all new operators’ registrations for all modes as from Wednesday, 18 December 2024.

For more information and/or enquiries, operators/stakeholders can contact the following officials (during office hours):

City of Tshwane

Ms Tryphinah Phiri - (010) 344 2684 / 067 425 0157

Ms Tendani Lukoto – 083 700 8734

City of Ekurhuleni

Ms Zinhle Mthembu - (011) 876 3846

Ms Elphas Sekgobela – 067 426 0205

JHB/West Rand/Sedibeng

Ms Thembakazi Majozini - 076 011 3844

Mr Thembela Tutu – 064 751 5000

#GovZAUpdates

#ServiceDeliveryZA