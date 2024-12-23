OSCE Enhances Capacities to Detect Terrorism Financing during the Fundraising Phase

On 17-18 December 2024, the OSCE Programme Office in Astana, in collaboration with key national agencies, held a training workshop focused on detecting the financing of terrorism during the fundraising phase. The workshop aimed to strengthen Kazakhstan’s capacity to counter the complex challenges posed by financial crimes linked to terrorism.

The event brought together 22 participants representing the Financial Monitoring Agency, the Ministry of Interior, the National Security Committee, and the Prosecutor General’s Office of Kazakhstan. They engaged in expert-led sessions designed to enhance their understanding of identifying suspicious financial activities and disrupting terrorist fundraising efforts at an early stage, namely during fundraising activities.

The expert provided in-depth insights into the mechanisms used for fundraising, including the misuse of non-profit organizations, crowdfunding platforms, and informal money transfer systems. Participants gained hands-on experience in organizing the collection and analysis of operational information related to countering the financing of terrorism, as well as methods for obtaining data on available financial assets and cash flows of individuals under audit. The sessions also covered advanced approaches for identifying relevant information on individuals involved in investigations, analyzing channels used for collecting funds to finance terrorism, and detecting suspicious transaction patterns. Apart from that, participants learned to identify vulnerabilities in financial reporting systems and apply international good practices to trace and prevent illicit funds from reaching terrorist networks.

Case studies and practical exercises emphasized the importance of early detection tools and inter-agency co-operation. The workshop highlighted the role of financial intelligence and proactive investigation methods in addressing evolving threats in the financing landscape.

Head of the Division for Countering Financing of Terrorism at the Financial Monitoring Agency, Sayat Maltayev, shared his feedback: “The training sessions were highly practical and directly applicable to our daily work. The skills and tools shared during this workshop will undoubtedly strengthen our ability to detect and prevent the financing of terrorism at its sources”.

This workshop underscores the continued commitment of the OSCE Programme Office in Astana to support Kazakhstan’s efforts in combating financial crimes and fostering a more secure and transparent financial system. By equipping professionals with critical knowledge and tools, Kazakhstan is enhancing its capacities to address emerging threats posed by the financing of terrorism.