Chanderi Eco Retreat: A New Era of Sustainable Tourism & Cultural Heritage

Inaugural Ceremony of the Chanderi Eco Retreat Cultural Performance at the Chanderi Eco Retreat Folk Dance Performance Chanderi Eco Retreat Aerial View of the Chanderi Eco Retreat

Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board Champions Responsible Tourism

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, December 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, in collaboration with the District Administration and Sunset Desert Camp, launched the second edition of the Chanderi Eco Retreat and Fest in the historic town of Chanderi.This unique event blends luxury, culture, and sustainability, with an inaugural ceremony attended by Ashoknagar Collector Mr. Subhash Kumar Dwivedi and Tourism Board’s Additional Managing Director Ms. Bidisha Mukherjee. The celebration featured vibrant folk dances, soulful Bollywood renditions by Musafir Band, and local cultural performances.Speaking on the occasion Ms. Mukherjee said: “Launched in 2023, the Chanderi Eco Retreat aims to position Chanderi as a global tourism hub. This year’s edition enhances the visitor experience with luxury tented accommodations, cultural programs, and a platform for local handicrafts, showcasing Madhya Pradesh’s commitment to responsible tourism.”The retreat also featured various activities, including the Firecracker Show, Film Tourism Workshop, Fashion Show, and a Cyclothon that allowed visitors to explore Chanderi’s scenic beauty. Local artists highlighted the region's cultural heritage, while workshops focused on health, education, and youth skill development supported community empowerment.With 112.1 million tourist arrivals in 2023, Madhya Pradesh is becoming a leader in India’s tourism sector. Through initiatives like the Chanderi Eco Retreat, the state is setting benchmarks for sustainable tourism and offering immersive cultural experiences to travelers from around the world.

