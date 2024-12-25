Grand Opening of New Eros Nails & Spa in Franklin, MA

New Eros Nails & Spa Top-quality pedicures in New Eros Nails & Spa a close-up of a serious woman focused on doing a manicure.

FRANKLIN, MA, UNITED STATES, December 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Eros Nails & Spa has opened its second location at 130 Franklin Village Drive, Franklin, MA 02038. This milestone reflects the salon’s dedication to providing premium beauty services to communities across Massachusetts. In recognition of the opening, New Eros Nails & Spa is offering a limited-time 20% discount on all services.Expanding Beauty and Wellness in FranklinThe Franklin location of New Eros Nails & Spa has been designed to create a serene and elegant environment. Featuring modern decor, ambient lighting, and advanced equipment, the salon aims to offer a welcoming atmosphere. This new facility complements the existing location in Milford, MA, at 128 Medway Road, which has established a reputation for professionalism and exceptional customer care.“We are honored to expand our services to the Franklin community,” said a spokesperson for New Eros Nails & Spa. “Our new location reflects the same commitment to excellence that our Milford clients have come to appreciate, while allowing us to serve a broader audience.”Comprehensive Beauty ServicesNew Eros Nails & Spa offers a wide range of beauty treatments tailored to diverse needs, including:Manicures and Pedicures: Classic nail care and the latest nail art trends, performed with precision and high-quality products.Eyelash Extensions: Customized options ranging from natural enhancements to bold, dramatic looks.Waxing Services: Gentle and effective hair removal options tailored to individual preferences.Eros Unique Pedicure: A signature service combining a foot soak, exfoliation, massage, and polish or gel application for ultimate relaxation.All services are carried out by skilled professionals who emphasize cleanliness, quality, and customer satisfaction.Creating a Relaxing ExperienceThe Franklin salon’s interior features calming colors, comfortable seating, and ambient lighting to enhance relaxation. The salon’s mission is to promote both physical beauty and mental well-being by providing a holistic self-care experience.“Self-care is an important aspect of modern life,” noted a spokesperson for New Eros Nails & Spa. “Our goal is to offer a space where clients can unwind and rejuvenate.”Convenient Access and Dual LocationsWith locations in Franklin and Milford, New Eros Nails & Spa ensures convenience and accessibility for clients across the region. Both salons uphold consistent standards of quality and customer care and offer ample parking.Grand Opening PromotionIn celebration of the Franklin location’s opening, a 20% discount on all services is available for a limited time. This promotion provides an opportunity for both new and returning clients to explore the salon’s offerings.Location Details and Contact InformationThe Franklin salon is located at 130 Franklin Village Drive, Franklin, MA 02038, with ample parking available. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 508-718-1010 or visiting www.erosnails.com . Walk-ins are also welcome.About New Eros Nails & SpaNew Eros Nails & Spa is a provider of high-quality nail and beauty services in Massachusetts. With a focus on professionalism, customer satisfaction, and creating a relaxing environment, the salon has become a trusted name in the industry. The opening of the Franklin location marks a significant step in its mission to bring exceptional beauty services to a wider audience.Media Contact:New Eros Nails Franklin MA Location:Phone: 508-718-1010Website: www.erosnails.com Address: 130 Franklin Village Drive, Franklin, MA 02038Eros Nails & Spa Milford Location:Phone: 508-381-2837Address: 128 Medway Rd, Milford, MA 01757Where luxury meets care – New Eros Nails & Spa.

