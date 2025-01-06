Power & Control with Stephen M. Thompson

Power & Control Podcast Logo

New podcast explores issues of sexual aggression, threat assessment and more; hosted by investigative consultant, profiler and renowned author

With most incidents of sexual aggression, there are people who suspect what is happening, yet, much like the helpless zebra, they watch while one of their own is harmed by a predator.” — Stephen M. Thompson

MT. PLEASANT, MI, TN, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Power & Control with Stephen M. Thmopson is an important and informative podcast from the author of No Zebras! Engaging Bystanders in the Movement to End Sexual Aggression.The compelling new podcast with criminal profiler, assault investigation consultant, author and host, Stephen M. Thompson , addresses issues of sexual aggression and more in our culture, including why women would prefer to take on a bear rather than confront an unknown male.Retired from Central Michigan University as Associate Professor and Sexual Aggression Services Director, Thompson is a court-qualified expert witness who has consulted with multiple agencies and the media on some of the country's most public cases. Thompson is an assault investigation consultant and criminal profiler for police agencies throughout the USA.JUST A FEW OF THE TOPICS THOMPSON TACKLES:The Bystander Phenomenon. How to look for PINS (Pre-Incident Indicators). How to end the bystander effect and know when a situation merits intervention.Man or Bear. It’s a viral phenomenon. When asked whether they’d rather run into a bear or a man in the woods, women overwhelmingly select … the bear.The many high-profile cases of powerful, dynamic, manipulative men who need to be the center of attention, groom their targets for a period of time before escalating. He will have a history of objectifying women that generally is ignored by his potential conquests. Victims must be very confident to avoid the grooming and manipulation. The type evaluates potential targets first and only separates from the herd those with whom he is sure he can succeed. There is a very predictable sequence of behavior.School Shootings. There is a pathway or pattern that one generally sees with a school shooter. How to use Threat Assessment to reduce risk: Educate students, teachers, parents, law enforcement so they can notice behaviors that are indicative of possible threat, interpret what they are seeing, and take positive action.Power & Control with Stephen M. Thompson offers startling insight into the issues of sexual aggression, bystander engagement, consent and harassment, and more. Thompson explores his own experiences with survivors, predators, law enforcement and other professionals in the field of sexual aggression. He shares stories from his role as an expert witness in multiple court cases. Thompson chats with special guests such as advocate, counselor, and shelter manager, Brooke Oliver-Hempenstal, sharing her knowledge of Partner Violence. Dr. Kevin Carmody, a college administrator and Title IX director at a midwestern university, joins Thompson to explore Title IX, the federal civil rights law in the United States that prohibits sexual discrimination in any school that received federal funding. In other episodes, we learn about the “Nice Guy” predator, the basics of threat assessment with regard to school shootings and workplace violence, and hear the host talk with survivors about their emotional journeys and experiences with the legal system. Thompson also comments on current affairs.Thompson is the author of the book, No Zebras! Engaging Bystanders in the Movement to End Sexual Aggression, has devoted himself to studying the many facets of sexual aggression. He has interviewed prisoners, police officers, psychologists, doctors, and thousands of survivors. His unique approach is a result of over 40 years of research and street experience involving hundreds of interviews. He has presented over 1,500 programs dealing with sexual assault, stalking, relationship violence, workplace violence, threat assessment and harassment throughout the country.With decades of experience listening to the voices of survivors, advocates, law enforcement, and predators themselves, Thompson is uniquely qualified to provide knowledge and skills to eliminate the bystander mentality and actively participate in the fight to end sexual aggression.“With most incidents of sexual aggression, there are people who suspect what is happening,” Thompson says, “yet, much like the helpless zebra, they watch while one of their own is harmed by a predator.”Power & Control with Stephen M. Thompson launched in early 2024 and is available on iHeart Media, Spotify, Amazon, Apple, Audacy and other podcast platforms.

