MFA Spokesperson's Comments on the Attack at the Magdeburg Christmas Market in Saxony-Anhalt

Singapore condemns the horrific attack at the Magdeburg Christmas market in Saxony-Anhalt on 20 December 2024. There cannot be any justification for such attacks on innocent people. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families, and we wish the injured a quick recovery. We express our solidarity with the people of Germany during this period of grief and pain.

The Singapore Embassy in Berlin has reached out to eRegistered Singaporeans in Saxony-Anhalt. The Embassy is also in close contact with the local German authorities to ascertain whether there are any Singaporeans affected. Thus far, there are no reports of any Singaporeans directly affected or injured by the incident.

Singaporeans in Germany are advised to monitor closely the local news and heed the instructions of the local authorities. They should be vigilant and take the necessary precautions, including avoiding crowded places, and especially the incident site near the Magdeburg Alter Markt district. They are also advised to keep in touch with their family and friends to provide updates on their safetyandeRegister with MFA if they have not done so. Singaporeans who require urgent consular assistance should contact the Singapore Embassy in Berlin or the 24-hour Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office at:

Embassy of the Republic of Singapore in Berlin

Tel: +49 30 2263 430

Duty Hand-Phone: +49 152 2341 2182

Email: Singemb_ber@mfa.sg

MFA Duty Office (24-hours)

Tel: +65 6379 8800/8855

Email: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg

22 DECEMBER 2024