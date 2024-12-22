2024 BUSINESS ELITE'S "40 UNDER 40" GALA DINNER: A NIGHT OF GLAMOUR AND NETWORKING AT THE RITZ-CARLTON, DUBAI

2024 Business Elite's "40 Under 40" List of Honorees (MENA) 2024 Business Elite's "40 Under 40" Honorees (MENA) Sara Aziz, CEO and Founder of Safe Egypt, delivering her award acceptance speech at the 2024 Business Elite's "40 Under 40" Award Ceremony in Dubai

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The dazzling lights of the Ritz-Carlton in Dubai shone brighter than ever on the evening of December 8th, as the 2024 Business Elite's "40 Under 40" Award Ceremony and Gala Dinner unfolded in all its grandeur. The prestigious event brought together top business talent from the MENA region under the age of 40 for a night of celebration, networking, and recognition in the heart of Dubai.Ahmed Ammar, vice-president for commercial & expansion at Logical Applications for Business Solutions – LABS, and one of the honored recipients at the ceremony, shared his enthusiasm, stating, “It’s a wonderful experience, and I really enjoyed it. It’s a great experience that I would recommend to everyone.” This sentiment echoed the sentiments of many attendees who basked in the ambiance of success and achievement.Mohamed Abu-Dagher, an executive leader in luxury hospitality and an acclaimed "40 Under 40" award recipient, emphasized the importance of collaboration and shared success at the Gala Dinner. He stated, “Today is not only a celebration of personal achievement. It is also a testament of collaboration and great minds that think alike. Thank you for this great event, thank you Business Elite Awards for the flawless operation and organization.” His acknowledgment underscored the meticulous planning and execution that characterized the evening, leaving a lasting impression on all attendees.The Business Elite's "40 Under 40" Gala Dinner was not just an event; it was an opportunity for professionals to forge new connections, exchange ideas, and celebrate the spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation. The elegant surroundings of the Ritz-Carlton, Dubai provided the perfect backdrop for this extraordinary gathering of emerging business leaders, fostering a vibrant atmosphere of networking and camaraderie.In a night filled with glamour and inspiration, the 2024 Business Elite's "40 Under 40" Award Ceremony and Gala Dinner at the Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, exemplified the importance of recognizing and celebrating the success of young business talent while emphasizing the invaluable role of networking in driving future collaborations and achievements.About Business Elite AwardsThis prestigious and noble award recognizes the talent and potential of the most successful business leaders and connects them via networking. The event aims to provide opportunities for expansion and growth for promising businesses. Business Elite Awards celebrates and recognizes the unique, committed, and passionate leadership of talented young leaders worldwide and gives them a professional boost in order to increase their impact.

2024 Business Elite's "40 Under 40" Award Ceremony and Gala Dinner in Dubai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.