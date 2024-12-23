Homeless Writer's Holiday Message of Hope Emerges from Colorado Mountains

Book Cover Image

For Immediate Christmas Release🎄

Sometimes you have to wait a lifetime for one perfect moment. Believe.” — Selira V Samanne

NEDERLAND, CO, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As The Holiday Season Approaches, A Powerful Story of Survival and Hope Emerges From The Colorado Mountains, Reminding Us That The Greatest Gift Is The Human Spirit's Ability To Overcome Adversity.Homeless Author Selira V. Samanne's memoir " Journey From Midnight " offers a poignant narrative that couldn't be more timely as families gather to celebrate the holidays. Her story of survival - beginning with running away at just 11 years old - is a stark reminder of the challenges faced by countless homeless youth, particularly during a season that emphasizes family and home.This Christmas, Selira's journey serves as a beacon of hope, transforming a story of hardship into an inspiring message of resilience. Her memoir reveals how one person can rise from the darkest circumstances to create meaningful change, embodying the true spirit of holiday compassion and renewal.The book's unique approach - using hard rock song titles as chapter names - adds an unexpected and compelling layer to her narrative, making her story not just a memoir, but a testament to the power of personal transformation.Highlights for Holiday Programming:A homeless author's incredible journey from homelessness to hopeThe launch of the JFM H.A.V.E.N. Foundation to support at-risk youthA timely story that reminds viewers of the importance of compassion and second chancesAn opportunity to shine a light on youth homelessness during the holiday seasonSelira has dedicated herself to making a difference, with a portion of her book's proceeds supporting the JFM H.A.V.E.N. Foundation - a mission that resonates deeply during a time of year focused on giving and supporting those in need."Journey From Midnight" is available on author’s website and Amazon, offering viewers a chance to support a homeless author and a critical cause this holiday season.For media inquiries or to schedule an interview, please contact:journeyfrommidnight.comselira@journeyfrommidnight.com(800) 733-3990(720) 386-0333About Selira V. SamanneNestled in the snow-covered mountains of Nederland, Colorado, Selira V. Samanne has transformed her challenging past into a message of hope. Surrounded by her two loyal Black Lab companions, she now dedicates her life to inspiring others and raising awareness about youth homelessness - a mission that speaks to the true spirit of the holiday season.

Official Book Trailer For Journey From Midnight Book

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.