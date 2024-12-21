FTH Book Cover Art

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A southern gay college boy sets out for the Big Apple where a demonic Svengali lures the naïve student into the underworld of international drug smuggling. Upon arriving in Bombay, Louie — now rechristened Eli — detours to the mind-expanding ashram of guru Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh (Netflix’s "Wild, Wild Country") and explores new possibilities. Guided by a flawed moral compass, he’s trapped in purgatory: Is it too late to walk away, or is he fated to follow in the nefarious footsteps of his father, Nick the Greek? FLEW TOO HIGH tells the true epic journey of author Louie Mandrapilias. Woven throughout his memoir is a proud heritage dating back to ancient Sparta, the struggle between his pious mother and rebel father, and the battle that rages on in the soul of their only son. Think Augusten Burrough’s DRY meets THE SONG OF ACHILLES by Madeline Miller. Definitely not MY BIG FAT GREEK WEDDING. NEW LGBTQ+ Coming of Age MEMOIR FLEW TOO HIGH: A gay drug smuggler’s transcendent odyssey in the heyday of Studio 54.”A fascinating, deftly crafted, authentic, emotionally engaging, and simply riveting memoir that will fully compel the reader’s full attention from start to finish.— Midwest Book Review”At times harrowing, at times heartbreaking, and compelling throughout, it captures a moment in time and one young man’s dangerous but unforgettable adventure.”— The Advocate"In over 500 episodes of Dopey, there has never been one like Louie Mandrapilias’. Spine-tingling action, debauchery and heartfelt vulnerability. Read this book — it will blow you away.”— Dopey PodcastPublisher: BookBaby • Genre: Memoir/Adventure • Official Launch: January 2025Hardcover ISBN: 9790123488222 $34.00Paperback ISBN: 9798350988345 $19.99ebook ISBN: 9798350988352 $7.99Audiobook coming soon • 284 pages • Book/press/podcast tour TBALouie Mandrapilias has spent forty years contributing to top-tier media brands — including LGBTQ+ publishing pioneers The Advocate and Out magazines — while executing successful design work for major global luxury brands. An imaginary conversation with his father resulted in his memoir Flew Too High. A true Renaissance man, Louie recently renovated a historic Brooklyn brownstone. He lives a blessed life in the City of Angels where the adventure continues — a sequel to his first book is in the works.CONTACTpress@flewtoohigh.comFor more information, visit www.flewtoohigh.com PRE-ORDER NOW!Amazon.com BarnesandNoble.com BookBaby.comAnd local independent booksellers nationwide.

