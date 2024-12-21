NHS warns of ‘bargain basement’ BBLs in run up to Christmas

“While many people’s social media feeds will be full of enticing looking offers in the run up to Christmas, the reality is these bargain basement cosmetic procedures are potentially deadly.

“BBLs have the highest death rate of all such treatments, and all to often it is left to the NHS to repair the damage and taxpayers to foot the bill.

“The NHS will always be there for those who need it, but it should not be left to deal with the consequences of botched BBLs.”

The Minister of State for Health (Secondary Care), Karin Smyth said: “For too long, cowboy clinics have been causing immeasurable damage to people in the search for an unrealistic, “beach-perfect” body.

“I am determined to protect people and the NHS and will be outlining plans soon to crack down on these rogue operators in the UK.

“I urge anyone considering any cosmetic procedure, whether home or abroad, to do your research. Find a safe, reputable and trusted practitioner. If it feels too good to be true, then it probably is. A cheap deal is not worth risking your life over.”