Gibson County Receives $20,000 Check for Brownfield Redevelopment

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) presents a check for $20,000 to Gibson County for its plans in brownfield redevelopment. From left are Rudy Collins, regional director for External Affairs at TDEC; Nelson Cunningham, Gibson County mayor; Kingsley Brock, director of Economic Development for Gibson County; and Leslie Milligan, director of finance for Gibson County.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.