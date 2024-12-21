Comer Applauds Senate Passage of D.C. RFK Memorial Stadium Revitalization Act￼

“A Historic Moment for Our Nation’s Capital.”

WASHINGTON—House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) today praised the U.S. Senate’s passage of the bipartisan D.C. Robert F. Kennedy (RFK) Memorial Stadium Campus Revitalization Act, which is now headed to the President’s desk to be signed into law:

“The Senate’s passage of the D.C. RFK Stadium Campus Revitalization Act is a historic moment for our nation’s capital. If Congress failed to act today, this decaying land in Washington would continue to cost taxpayers a fortune to maintain. Revitalizing this RFK Memorial Stadium site has been a top economic priority for the city, and I am proud to have partnered with D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser to get this bill across the finish line and to the President’s desk. This bipartisan success is a testament to the House Oversight Committee’s unwavering effort to protect taxpayers and our full commitment to ensuring a capital that is prosperous for residents and visitors for generations to come,” said Chairman James Comer.

Background:

In July 2023, Chairman James Comer introduced the D.C. RFK Memorial Stadium Campus Revitalization Act (H.R. 4984), bipartisan legislation that transfers administrative jurisdiction over the RFK stadium site from the Secretary of the Interior to the District of Columbia. The bill will maintain federal ownership of the land and allow the District of Columbia to use the land for stadium redevelopment, commercial and residential development, and other public purposes. In addition, the legislation prohibits federal taxpayer funds from being used for any future stadium redevelopment at the site. The Congressional Budget Office’s (CBO) analysis of the legislation indicated the bill would have no impact on the federal deficit.

Chairman Comer’s legislation passed the House of Representatives previously in February 2024 and the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources in November 2024.