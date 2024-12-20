New-term Government officials pledge firm adherence to President Xi’s important speeches

MACAU, December 20 - The newly-inaugurated officials of the sixth-term Government of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) pledged that they will uphold the spirit of President Xi Jinping’s speeches and take it as the focus of their work in the future.

The officials made the remarks at the reception hosted by the Government to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the MSAR’s establishment.

President Xi Jinping visited Macao from 18 to 20 December to attend 25th anniversary celebration of Macao’s return to the motherland and the inauguration of the sixth-term MSAR Government, and to conduct an inspection tour. During his visit, the President made a series of important speeches.

The Secretary for Administration and Justice, Mr Cheong Weng Chon, said that under the leadership of the Chief Executive, the administration and justice authorities will seriously study and implement the spirit of President Xi's speech, in terms of strengthening legislative coordination, to continue perfecting the legal system of Macao.

The Secretary for Economy and Finance, Mr Tai Kin Ip, said that President Xi has raised important aspirations and expectations for the development of Macao, and the economy and finance authorities will seriously learn and fully implement the governance concepts and work deployments put forward by the administration under the leadership of the new-term Chief Executive, with the spirit of President Xi's speeches as the guiding direction.

The Secretary for Security, Mr Wong Sio Chak, said with regard to President Xi's instructions, the Government officials shall establish a macro perspective, strengthen competence and commitment, enhance coordination and synergy, and maintain integrity and probity. The security authorities will make their utmost effort to carry out their work in accordance with President Xi's instructions.

The Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ms O Lam, said the social affairs and culture authorities will uphold the spirit of President Xi's important instructions, adhere to the Chief Executive’s administrative principles, implement the philosophy of putting people first, and take continuously satisfying people’s expectation for a better life as the basis and goal, thus translating the Central Government's support into the enhancement of people’s livelihoods.

The Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Mr Tam Vai Man, said President Xi’s speech demonstrated the care and high expectation of the Central Government. In the future, the transport and public works authorities will strive to enhance their understanding of “One country, two systems” principle, the Constitution and the Basic Law of Macao, thereby building a solid foundation for “One country, two systems”.

The Prosecutor-General, Mr Chan Tsz King, quoted President Xi saying the “One country, two systems” is a good system to maintain Macao’s long-term prosperity and stability. He and his team will diligently fulfil a holistic approach to national security, uphold the rule of law, and unswervingly carry out the constitutional order of the Constitution and the Basic Law of Macao, and work together to establish a corruption-free and efficient prosecutor team.

The Commissioner against Corruption, Ms Ao Ieong Seong, said the series of speeches made by President Xi had inspired all sectors in Macao. The Commission against Corruption (CCAC) will follow the “four aspirations” and “three expectations” put forward by President Xi in his speeches, to advocate integrity and combat corruption, safeguard justice and integrity in society, and support Macao to integrate into overall national development in the area of anti-corruption.

The Commissioner of Audit, Ms Ao Ieong U, said that she and her team will study President Xi's speech and learn the expectations of the Central Government towards Macao. In the future, under the leadership of the Chief Executive, the Commission of Audit (CA) will fulfil the expectations of the Central Government, be enterprising and innovative, and continue to optimise and effectively perform the functions of the CA in line with the administrative deployments of the MSAR Government, to enhance the effectiveness of its governance.

The Commissioner General of the Unitary Police Service, Mr Leong Man Cheong, said in the coming five years, the Unitary Police Service will study and implement the spirit of President Xi's speeches and instructions, and strive to raise the standard of security and governance in Macao, ensuring the people's safety and well-being, and creating a stable and harmonious social environment.

The Director-General of the Macao Customs Service, Mr Adriano Marques Ho, said that he and the customs service team will firmly keep in mind the three expectations of President Xi for Macao and the four aspirations expressed by President Xi, and will uphold the values of “One country, two systems”, maintain a high level of security, promote quality development, and take on the responsibilities as the gatekeeper for Macao's customs service.