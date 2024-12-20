HNL Lab Medicine’s Angel Tree Program Brings Holiday Magic to Families in Need

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the true spirit of the holidays, HNL Lab Medicine proudly celebrates the continued success of its Angel Tree initiative, now in its fourth and most impactful year. Driven by the generosity and compassion of its dedicated team, the program has brought joy, hope, and holiday magic to families and children across the Lehigh Valley.

This year, the Angel Tree program achieved remarkable milestones, delivering gifts and cheer to:

31 families from Operation Santa Claus, comprising 93 individuals

57 individual children from Operation Santa Claus

29 children from The Children’s Home of Easton

34 children from The Neighborhood Center

These efforts reflect the unwavering commitment of the HNL Lab Medicine team to creating a brighter holiday season for those in need. Each gift was thoughtfully selected and prepared to ensure it brought warmth, joy, and the magic of the season.

Jessica Bargilione, Vice President of Marketing, shared her gratitude for the initiative’s success. “The holiday season is a time to come together and reflect on the power of giving. Thanks to our team’s incredible dedication and compassion, we’ve been able to spread joy and create cherished memories for so many in our community. Every child deserves to experience the wonder of the season, and our team remains committed to creating joy and spreading holiday cheer.”

As the final deliveries for Operation Santa Claus near completion, HNL Lab Medicine reflects on the lives touched and the memories made through this collective effort.

The Angel Tree program serves as a powerful reminder of the impact kindness and community can have during the holidays. HNL Lab Medicine thanks every team member who contributed to making this season so special, delivering not just gifts, but hope, compassion, and enduring holiday magic.

For more inspiring updates, visit HNL Lab Medicine's website and stay connected throughout the holiday season.

About HNL Lab Medicine

HNL Lab Medicine is a leading multi‐regional, full‐service medical laboratory providing testing and related services to physician offices, hospitals, long‐term care facilities, employers and industrial accounts. With 50+ patient service centers in Pennsylvania and 14 acute care laboratories within partners’ hospital sites, and over 40 board-certified pathologists and scientific directors, HNL Lab Medicine provides high-quality, advanced diagnostic testing. Learn more at HNL.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c9adcfa3-ab79-4fec-960b-420dbc0eed3a

Media Contact: Alexandra Ford alexandra.ford@hnl.com 484-425-8007

HNL Lab Medicine - Angel Tree HNL Lab Medicine employees and their families load a truck full of Angel Tree gifts, spreading joy to families in need this holiday season.

